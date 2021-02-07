How will OSU handle the quick turnaround at Kansas?

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was exhausted and said his head was throbbing immediately after the 75-67 upset win over No. 6 Texas Saturday.

His players battled through two overtime periods to earn their third win against an Associated Press top-25 team.

Four Cowboys played at least 40 minutes, including junior Isaac Likekele who played a team-high 46 minutes despite dealing with a foot issue.

OSU barely had time to blink before having to prepare for Kansas. The Jayhawks will host OSU in Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Monday.

Boynton said he believes he has a really good team this year, and the Cowboys showed that by beating the No. 6 team in the county. OSU was far from perfect Saturday, but competed the entire game and Boynton said the next step for his players is figuring out if they can do it again.

“Can you get yourself up to bring that kind of energy to fight and compete as hard as you did (Saturday) because the next game is just as hard,” Boynton said. “So I hope by not playing well and winning that we can build on that knowing that we don’t have to shoot the ball great, that sometimes we can make mistakes and be able to overcome them.”