How goofy can coach searches get? Timing is everything, especially on Brent Venables' wristwatch

How crazy can a coaching search get?

There was an official “watch” for a “watch.”

On Tuesday morning, the Hays (Kansas) High School Athletics Department tweeted a picture of Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables visiting Tigers commit Jaren Kanak.

With Venables’ name being floated as a candidate for the vacant OU football job, it’s noticed that former Sooners assistant coach is still working hard for Clemson.

Or was he? Many OU fans and internet sleuths quickly noticed that Venables’ watch showed an afternoon time.

But the picture was supposedly taken in the morning?

Hmmm.

So what did we do? We called Hays assistant principal and athletics director Lance Krannawitter, who described himself as the “baldest” and “shortest” person in the picture that also includes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Krannawitter confirmed that the Clemson crew was in town and that the picture was taken on Tuesday morning.