How goofy can coach searches get? Timing is everything, especially on Brent Venables' wristwatch
How goofy can coach searches get? Timing is everything, especially on Brent Venables' wristwatch

  • Updated
Brent Venables talking at 2015 Orange Bowl

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is considered a candidate for the vacant OU job.

 Tulsa World file photo

Nov. 29, 2021 video. Sooners interim football coach talks Lincoln Riley going to USC and the OU program's future recruiting and players. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

How crazy can a coaching search get?

There was an official “watch” for a “watch.”

On Tuesday morning, the Hays (Kansas) High School Athletics Department tweeted a picture of Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables visiting Tigers commit Jaren Kanak.

With Venables’ name being floated as a candidate for the vacant OU football job, it’s noticed that former Sooners assistant coach is still working hard for Clemson.

Or was he? Many OU fans and internet sleuths quickly noticed that Venables’ watch showed an afternoon time.

But the picture was supposedly taken in the morning?

Hmmm.

So what did we do? We called Hays assistant principal and athletics director Lance Krannawitter, who described himself as the “baldest” and “shortest” person in the picture that also includes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Krannawitter confirmed that the Clemson crew was in town and that the picture was taken on Tuesday morning.

“They came in to check on Jaren and see how he was doing,” Krannawitter said. “They met the coaches. We chewed the fat a little bit and then they went down to the head coach’s room … they visited down there.”

Krannawitter admits he got tickled by all the chatter asking if the picture was taken today.

“It sounds like there was some speculation that it might be fake, but no, it was the real deal. He was here,” he said.

Krannawitter said he is enjoying the attention that his school is getting.

“It is kind of fun, with our athletes doing so well and having coaches visit them,” he said. “It’s all in good fun. All the more press we get for our high school, the better.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

