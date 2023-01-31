Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory selected as top-10 candidate for national award

Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory is included in the top-10 candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

The sixth annual award, presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I basketball. According to the WBCA, to be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the tenacity and scoring prowess of Class of 1993 Hall-of-Famer Ann Meyers.

Gregory, a 5-11 senior, averages 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for Kansas State. She played the previous three seasons at Oklahoma.

The other candidates are Keishana Washington, Drexel; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Antwainette Walker, Eastern Kentucky; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Hailey Van Lith, Louisville; and Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State.

Fan voting starts Friday at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Gregory was the 2018 and ‘19 All-World Girls Basketball Player of the Year winner and the 2019 All-World Girls Athlete of the Year.