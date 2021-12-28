Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Wisconsin-turned-Notre Dame QB admits "it kind of stinks not having a conference championship game"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After writing something like 10,000 words about conference upheaval over the past five months, I can’t imagine what it’s like to cover a conference-less college football program. I may ask some Notre Dame writers about that this week.

Tuesday morning, I took the opportunity to ask a Notre Dame player what it’s like to quarterback a conference-less football team.

Jack Coan starts for the Fighting Irish against Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, culminating a one-season run as Irish QB after spending the previous four years at Wisconsin.

When I asked Coan if he missed anything about a league affiliation, he answered: “Yeah, I’m not really sure. I think there’s positives and negatives to both. It’s definitely a little different.

“I’ll tell you here, you get to play all over the place. We got to play at a bunch of different stadiums and play a bunch of different teams across the country.

“In the Big Ten, we sort of played our own schedule that was, like, within an hour plane ride from us. Here, we were at Virginia Tech, at Florida State, at Stanford. That was pretty cool for me.