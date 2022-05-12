Golden Hurricane sees season end in AAC tournament opener

Houston scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as it knocked off Tulsa in the opening game of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship on Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina.

No. 5 seed Tulsa had opened up an early 2-0 lead. Claira Skaggs scored from second base before the Cougars could complete an inning-ending double play in the second inning. Celeste Wood then led off the top of the fourth with her fourth home run of the season to make it 2-0.

Houston's Aspen Howie hit an opposite-field solo shot off the scoreboard in right-center to put Houston on the board in the fourth. And Rock Benavides hit a run-scoring double over the leftfielder’s reach in the fifth to make it 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Becca Schulte’s RBI triple gave Houston its first lead at 3-2, and Britaney Shaw followed with a two-run home run as the Cougars took the 5-2 win.

Houston, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will face top-seed UCF at noon Friday in a semifinal matchup.

Tulsa (18-30-1) had three players with multiple hits as Wood, Kaylie Norwood and Imani Edwards were all 2-for-4. Samantha Pochop took the loss after allowing five runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings.

AAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday-Saturday

At Greenville, N.C.

Thursday: First round

No. 4 Houston 5, No. 5 Tulsa 2

No. 2 Wichita State 22, No. 7 Memphis 0

No. 3 South Florida 8, No. 6 East Carolina 0

Friday: Semifinals

Houston vs. No. 1 UCF noon (ESPN+)

Wichita State vs. South Florida 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday: Championship

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 10 a.m. (ESPN2)

HOUSTON 5, TULSA 2

Tulsa;010;100;0;--;2;7;0

Houston;000;113;X;--;5;6;0

Pochop, Nash (6) and Keith; Wilkey, Todd and Brown. W: Todd (11-9). L: Pochop (12-15). HR: TU, Wood (4); HOU, Howie (11), Shaw (7).