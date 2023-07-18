Oklahoma’s Brent Venables did a pair of interviews during Big 12 Media Days that drew comparison of his roster management style against Colorado’s Deion Sanders.

Excerpts are emerging from Venables’ one-on-one sit downs with Oklahoma City-based radio station KREF and The OU Nightly, the university’s student-run television station.

Venables says he didn’t run many players from his program in his first season, which saw the Sooners finish 6-7. After the year, he said he helped 21 players find new schools.

“I gave guys 12 months of grace. I was unlike Deion,” he said during his KREF interview on Thursday. “I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out. Here’s three: Go to class, live right off the field and when you show up here you show up with respect and appreciation with your opportunity. And if you go 0-for-3 for 12 months, you need a fresh start, so we helped 21 guys, give or take, find a fresh start.”

This is the fake quote going around. pic.twitter.com/8e1MVjxYq8 — Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) July 18, 2023

On Monday, a social media post contained false quotes attributed to Sanders directed at Venables. Sanders has not commented on the OU's coach's statements and posted a tweet on Tuesday asking help to identify "the liar."

Will someone please help me track down who put the lie out that was a response to the latest coaches attack on @CUBuffsFootball . Please help me identify the LIAR. God bless — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 18, 2023

Sanders has had more than 50 scholarship players leave the Colorado program since taking over last December.

While on the student television station, Venables explained his approach.

“We’re another year in establishing our standards and our culture and our values. That matters. A year ago, I challenged the guys. I wasn’t like Deion that gave guys a bunch of pink slips,” Venables said in his final interview of the day. “I gave guys 12 months of grace to go to class, live right off the field and show up with a great urgency and respect for your opportunity at the University of Oklahoma.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Sports Extra podcast: Bedlam drama after Big 12 Media Days In a special crossover episode, Dean Ruhl, Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman talk about both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma football after Big 12 Media Days. Is the Bedlam series over?