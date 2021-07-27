 Skip to main content
Sooners, Longhorns apply for SEC membership; OU board of regents to meet Friday
Oklahoma defensive lineman Marquise Overton celebrates after a tackle during the Red River Showdown against Texas on Oct. 12, 2019.

Oklahoma and Texas have formally applied for SEC membership, the schools announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Sooners’ and Longhorns’ official request reveals they hope to begin their conference membership by July 1, 2025. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement acknowledging the submission.

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the great experiences of student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey’s statement says.

“The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s chief executive officers, will consider these requests in the near future.”

ESPN reported early Tuesday morning that the SEC will meet Thursday to discuss adding OU and Texas. Oklahoma and Texas’ Board of Regents have each scheduled meetings for Friday morning. The Sooners’ discussion will be at 9 a.m. at OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

The Houston Chronicle first reported July 21 that OU and Texas had approached the SEC about membership. On Monday, the Sooners and Longhorns released a joint statement informing the Big 12 they don’t intend to extend their grant of rights agreements, which expire on June 30, 2025.

OU and Texas could each owe the Big 12 as much as $80 million if they depart the conference before that expiration date. However, Horns 247 reported Thursday that the $160 million ESPN still owes Texas from their Longhorn Network contract could cover the Sooners' and Longhorns' costs.

Sources indicated to ESPN that the SEC may not vote to offer invitations to its aspiring new members on Thursday because there’s still matters to sort out regarding television contracts. Sankey confirmed in his statement that per SEC bylaws, 75% of current member schools must approve the extension of invitations.

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

