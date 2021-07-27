Sooners, Longhorns apply for SEC membership; OU board of regents to meet Friday

Oklahoma and Texas have formally applied for SEC membership, the schools announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Sooners’ and Longhorns’ official request reveals they hope to begin their conference membership by July 1, 2025. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement acknowledging the submission.

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the great experiences of student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey’s statement says.

“The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s chief executive officers, will consider these requests in the near future.”

ESPN reported early Tuesday morning that the SEC will meet Thursday to discuss adding OU and Texas. Oklahoma and Texas’ Board of Regents have each scheduled meetings for Friday morning. The Sooners’ discussion will be at 9 a.m. at OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}