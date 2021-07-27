Sooners, Longhorns apply for SEC membership; conference officials to meet Thursday, while OU regents to meet Friday

The Universities of Oklahoma and Texas have formally applied for SEC membership, the schools announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The Sooners’ and Longhorns’ official request reveals that they hope to begin their conference membership by July 1, 2025.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement acknowledging the submission.
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the great experiences of student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey’s statement says.
“The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s chief executive officers, will consider these requests in the near future.”
ESPN reported early Tuesday that the SEC will meet Thursday to discuss adding OU and Texas. Oklahoma and Texas’ boards of regents have each scheduled meetings for Friday morning. The Sooners’ discussion will be at 9 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
The Houston Chronicle first reported July 21 that OU and Texas had approached the SEC about membership. On Monday, the Sooners and Longhorns released a joint statement informing the Big 12 that they don’t intend to extend their grant of rights agreements, which expire on June 30, 2025.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby reacted to the news of the Sooners' and Longhorns' application, releasing his own statement Tuesday.
"The events of recent days have verified that (OU and Texas) have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes," Bowlsby stated.
"We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members' athletic and academic success.
"We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future."
OU and Texas could each owe the Big 12 as much as $80 million if they leave the conference before that expiration date. However, Horns 247 reported Thursday that the $160 million ESPN still owes Texas from their Longhorn Network contract could cover the Sooners' and Longhorns' costs.
Sources indicated to ESPN that the SEC may not vote to offer invitations to its aspiring new members on Thursday because matters remain to sort out regarding television contracts.
Sankey confirmed in his statement that under SEC bylaws, 75% of current member schools would have to approve the extension of invitations.