Sooners, Longhorns apply for SEC membership; conference officials to meet Thursday, while OU regents to meet Friday

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby reacted to the news of the Sooners' and Longhorns' application, releasing his own statement Tuesday.

"The events of recent days have verified that (OU and Texas) have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes," Bowlsby stated.

"We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members' athletic and academic success.

"We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future."

OU and Texas could each owe the Big 12 as much as $80 million if they leave the conference before that expiration date. However, Horns 247 reported Thursday that the $160 million ESPN still owes Texas from their Longhorn Network contract could cover the Sooners' and Longhorns' costs.

Sources indicated to ESPN that the SEC may not vote to offer invitations to its aspiring new members on Thursday because matters remain to sort out regarding television contracts.