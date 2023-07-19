NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sam Pittman – the king of Razorback Nation – grew up an Oklahoma football fan.

The Arkansas head coach admitted that when asked about renewing his school’s rivalry with Texas after the Sooners and Longhorns join the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

“The state of Arkansas is ecstatic about having an opportunity to play Texas and, for that matter, Oklahoma,” Pittman said on Wednesday during SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville. “Proximity is so good. It’s so good for us … obviously we are bringing two powerful, storied programs into the SEC. So we know they are going to be really great opponents.

“Everybody’s excited. I’m excited. I’m from Oklahoma. I grew up an Oklahoma fan. I grew up a Sooners fan until I moved out to eastern Oklahoma and became a Hogs fan.”

When will OU and Arkansas play? There is still a waiting game going on.

The schools are separated by 250 miles but have only played three times since 1926. When the SEC released the 2024 opponents, the storied Arkansas-Texas rivalry was renewed, but an OU-Arkansas matchup wasn’t paired.

It won’t be long before that game is scheduled.

Pittman was born in El Reno and is a 1980 graduate of Grove High School.

During his news conference, Pittman was asked about his favorite OU memory by a Tulsa World reporter. He got mixed up and instead chose to answer his favorite newspaper memory.

“My first memory of the Tulsa World was in 1979,” he said. “I made the Tulsa World all-state team. That’s true. There was nobody else to give it to. There was like three running backs in the state.”

Pittman then asked for clarification.

“My favorite OU memory? I got a bunch of them,” he said. “Brian Bosworth was one of them. I was an (OU) football fan, but one of them was when Arkansas, in 1978 when OU has to win the game to win the national championship and Arkansas got them 31-6. At that point I was at OU fan.

“You have Billy Sims. There are a lot of great memories. We really couldn’t afford to go to the game or anything like that, but a lot of great memories. Oklahoma, Barry Switzer, of course (Bob) Stoops … powerful program. Great program.”

Pittman is trying to turn things around in Fayetteville. The Hogs have back-to-back winning records for the first time since 2016.

Quarterback K.J. Jefferson guides the offense and running back Rocket Sanders rushed for more than 1,400 yards last season. A 7-6 season included four losses by nine points, which means an emphasis has been played on bettering situational football.

There’s two new coordinators after the losses of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (TCU OC) and Barry Odom (UNLV head coach). Dan Enos takes over as offensive coordinator and Travis Williams is the new defensive coordinator.

"We've worked on it. I've worked on myself. I won't go for it on fourth down very often. So I have to work on and see if we can get a little bit more in practice; at the same time we are helping the defense, analytics certainly has changed football. I have to get into it a little bit more than what I have in the past,” Pittman said.

“But we have situational football. But over program is built on toughness, physicality, the ability to be coached, the ability to be loyal to each other and I feel like our team is that way.”

