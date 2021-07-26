Oklahoma, Texas inform Big 12 they won't extend grant of rights deal

Oklahoma and Texas have signaled they are headed to the SEC.
The two schools announced in a joint statement Monday morning that they will not extend their grant of rights agreements with the Big 12, which expire in 2025.
On Sunday, OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell met with the Big 12 Executive Committee to discuss the future of the conference. Horns 247 reported afterward that didn’t change the schools’ intent to inform the conference of their departure Monday.
“Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement,” the joint statement said. “The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”
Based on the active grant of rights agreement, OU and Texas would owe the Big 12 as much as $80 million if they left the conference before June 2025. Big 12 bylaws stipulate that schools leaving the conference must provide at least an 18-month notice.
Conference realignment talks first surfaced last Wednesday when the Houston Chronicle reported the Sooners and Longhorns had approached the SEC about membership. Representatives from OU and Texas were reportedly absent from a meeting of Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs regarding the situation on Thursday.
Per CBS Sports, increasing OU and Texas’ revenue shares to keep them in the conference was discussed during Thursday’s meeting. Currently, Big 12 schools average $37 million yearly in television revenue earnings. In 2020, OU garnered $34.5 million.
Under a new agreement, OU and Texas would receive an extra half revenue share annually, upping their yearly earnings to approximately $56 million. Other Big 12 schools would be expected to decrease their earnings accordingly. However, a move to the SEC would net the Sooners $60 million annually.
According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, the SEC hopes to vote to offer invitations to OU and Texas within the coming days. To receive invitations, the Sooners and Longhorns would need 75% of the current SEC teams to vote in their favor.