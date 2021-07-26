Oklahoma, Texas inform Big 12 they won't extend grant of rights deal, conference releases statement

Oklahoma and Texas have signaled they are headed to the SEC.

The two schools announced in a joint statement Monday morning that they will not extend their grant of rights agreements with the Big 12, which expire in 2025.

On Sunday, OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell met with the Big 12 Executive Committee to discuss the future of the conference. Horns 247 reported afterward that didn’t change the schools’ intent to inform the conference of their departure Monday.

“Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement,” the joint statement said. “The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”