Former Booker T. Washington receiver Micah Tease was suspended indefinitely from Texas A&M's football team per athletic department policy after he was arrested Friday.

Tease, a freshman, was arrested by Texas A&M Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County Jail online records. Tease was later released on bail after a $13,000 bond for both charges.

Before his suspension, Tease was expected to play in the Aggies' opener against New Mexico on Saturday night.

Tease was one of the stars of Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class after de-committing from Arkansas. In his final season at Booker T. he caught 30 passes for 821 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Hornets reach the 6AII quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-180-pound, four-star talent from Booker T. Washington High School was ranked No. 127 overall in the class and was a four-star prospect.

Despite A&M's depth at receiver, his 72 receiving yards in the spring game offered him an opportunity to get into the rotation.