Oklahoma has continued to mine a pretty solid pipeline from a future Southeastern Conference opponent.

On Friday, Da’Jon Terry indicated on social media that he’s transferring to OU from Tennessee. The defensive lineman (whose first name is pronounced day-ZAHN, will add important experience to a position seeking depth.

Terry spent two seasons at Kansas before transferring to the Vols prior to the 2021 season. At UT, he played in all 24 games in two years, including seven starts. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-4, 321-pounder had 16 stops last season, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during the 2022 campaign.

In a Twitter post, he thanked Tennessee’s fans for their support over the past two years.

“For me to obtain my goals and aspirations, my family and I have decided it would be best for me to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote.

He tagged OU defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and posed in an Oklahoma uniform in the post.

OU welcomed former Tennessee transfers Eric Gray, Wanya Morris and Key Lawrence to their roster. All three became starters, with Gray and Morris drawing NFL draft selections in April.

