Ray touts TU defense’s ‘new identity’

In December 2022, Kendarin Ray didn’t know where he’d play his final season of college eligibility.

Following the firing of former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery, Ray was uncertain regarding his future as a football player. He even entered his name into the transfer portal — something he hadn’t envisioned in his previous seasons at TU.

Despite garnering interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Baylor, Nebraska and others, Ray withdrew his name and elected to return to TU. Seven months later, he stands out as one of the Golden Hurricane’s key pieces entering the 2023 season.

Explaining his role Monday at American Athletic Conference Media Days in Arlington Texas, Ray made one thing clear: “We have a new identity on defense.

“I feel like we’ve got such a loaded secondary this year. I know in past years we’ve really been known for a big and (towering) front seven. But no, I could easily see the secondary carrying the load this year.”

By default, he could be right. Defensive catalysts like former linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow both transferred to Oklahoma State. Standout outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry exhausted his eligibility.

In addition, Wilson hired former UT-Martin defensive coordinator Chris Polizzi for the same position with the Golden Hurricane. Polizzi spent five seasons coaching the Skyhawks, including a 2019 season that saw his defense hold its opponents to a 19.5 point-per-game average. His specialty? The secondary unit.

TU also reeled in a pair of OSU transfers in safety Kanion Williams and cornerback Demarco Jones, along with former Arkansas defensive back Keuan Parker — all of whom Wilson has praised to various capacities over the summer.

As for Ray, he said he envisions nothing short of a productive season for he and the TU defense.

“I think we’ll have a great year as a (defensive) unit,” Ray said. “Guys know they got to live up to their expectations. We got some experience all around, which is what you need as a defense.”

Eager for new blood

UCF, Houston and Cincinnati delegates were missing Monday for the first time at AAC Media Days.

Those schools now hoist a Power Five banner in the 14-team Big 12 conference. There were, however, newcomers to replace them: North Texas, Rice, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, UAB, and Charlotte add new blood to the AAC.

The six new programs posted a combined .487 win percentage in 2022. Those that left scored a .650 win percentage.

Ray and Braxton find merit in a change in scenery. Perhaps that’s all the Golden Hurricane need to exceed expectations in 2023. The TU duo certainly think so.

“Obviously my job is to go out there and play,” Ray said. “But some of the places we get to travel to, it’s pretty cool. I do get a bit of an adrenaline rush when we go to more unique and iconic areas.”

Braxton concurred with his teammate’s claim.

“Going to Tampa (USF) or NOLA (Tulane) is always a blast,” Braxton said. “Now we get Boca Raton (Florida Atlantic). I’m excited.”

‘Power Six’ no more

For years, the American Athletic Conference has been considered the leader of college football’s so-called “Group of Five” leagues.

Commissioner Mike Aresco branded the conference as the “P6” conference in an effort to flaunt its renowned pedigree, and the AAC’s football teams have becked that up on the field. UCF has played in three New Year’s Six Bowls since 2010, claiming victory in two. Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff in 2021 and recorded a historic win over top-10 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Houston and SMU have also produced their respective shares of success in that span.

However, in March, Aresco wrote a letter exceeding 2,500 words concluding the conference’s status as the “Power Six” conference.

“One could argue that if the ‘power’ conference moniker were still deemed to exist, it is now P2 and everyone else. But it would be far more beneficial for college sports and for its student-athletes to see the P5 and P2 monikers retired once and for all, to have all ten FBS conferences considered for inclusion in any media football discussions and media articles, to have an inclusive model, not an arbitrarily exclusive one,” Aresco wrote. “We reject the concept of a P5-G5 divide that creates a caste system, that suggests second-class citizenship for five FBS conferences and also often excludes FCS and Division I conferences entirely from the discussion. Within the arbitrary and self-selected categorization of P5, we are and have been clearly a P6 conference, but we will transition to a more generic “Power” branding that can be supported by real accomplishments or debunked by lack of them.”

The AAC’s teams will decide on the field whether their results will back that up, but in line with Aresco’s statement, they will no longer be joined on the sideline by “P6” chain posts.

— Daniel Allen, Tulsa World