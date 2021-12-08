Five TU players named to men's Division I Region team

Mariano Fazio, Alex Meinhard and Til Zinnhardt were named to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s East Region first team, while Chase Bromstedt and Alex Lopez were second-team honorees, according to the United Soccer Coaches.

Fazio, a senior defender from Sevilla, Spain, tallied two goals on the season, while helping TU record nine shutouts. He was also named as the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, and picked up all-conference first team and all-tournament team accolades.

A sophomore forward from Tartu, Estonia, Meinhard had a team-leading 12 goals and 26 points on the season. He ranks first in the nation in penalty kicks (1.00), 15th in total goals (12), 22nd in game-winning goals (4) and 25th in total points (26). Meinhard was named The American Offensive Player of the Year and picked up all-conference first-team honors. He was also a first-team selection last season.

Zinnhardt, a junior defender from Konigstein, Germany, had two goals and two assists for six points on the season, while helping the Golden Hurricane record nine clean sheets. He was named The American’s Defensive Player of the Tournament and picked up all-tournament team accolades.