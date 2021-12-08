 Skip to main content
Five TU players named to men's Division I Region team
Five TU players named to men's Division I Region team

Tulsa vs SMU (copy)

Tulsa defender Mariano Fazio (22) hugs defender Til Zinnhardt (2) after Zinnhardt's assist setup Fazio's goal during the American Athletic Conference semifinal against SMU at the University of Tulsa on Nov. 11.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Mariano Fazio, Alex Meinhard and Til Zinnhardt were named to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s East Region first team, while Chase Bromstedt and Alex Lopez were second-team honorees, according to the United Soccer Coaches.

Fazio, a senior defender from Sevilla, Spain, tallied two goals on the season, while helping TU record nine shutouts. He was also named as the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, and picked up all-conference first team and all-tournament team accolades.

A sophomore forward from Tartu, Estonia, Meinhard had a team-leading 12 goals and 26 points on the season. He ranks first in the nation in penalty kicks (1.00), 15th in total goals (12), 22nd in game-winning goals (4) and 25th in total points (26). Meinhard was named The American Offensive Player of the Year and picked up all-conference first-team honors. He was also a first-team selection last season.

Zinnhardt, a junior defender from Konigstein, Germany, had two goals and two assists for six points on the season, while helping the Golden Hurricane record nine clean sheets. He was named The American’s Defensive Player of the Tournament and picked up all-tournament team accolades.

A fifth-year senior midfielder from Parkville, Missouri, Bromstedt had one goal and two assists for four points on the year and was named to The American all-conference first team.

Lopez, a freshman goalkeeper from Madrid, Spain, ranks eighth in the nation in goals-against average (0.723), 36th in shutouts (6) and 39th in saves percentage (0.768). He was named The American Goalkeeper of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and picked up all-conference first team and all-rookie team honors.

Tulsa now has 73 all-region selections, including 33 first-team honorees.

