Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Texas Collegiate League championship game, Tulsa vs. Brazos Valley Bombers at Travis Field, Bryan, Texas
Season series: First meeting
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Driller bits
Winner take all: The Drillers will play for the Texas Collegiate League’s Gerald Haddock Trophy when they visit the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night in the title game. Defending champion Brazos Valley has won six of the past seven titles.
Late-night win: Tulsa advanced with a 9-6 victory late Thursday over the Sod Squad at Amarillo to capture the North finals 2 games to 1. Clay Owens and Alec Sanchez combined for eight RBIs. Owens snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning and Sanchez’s three-run homer in the seventh proved to be the difference. Austin Vernon pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to save the win.
Owens’ comeback: Owens was one of the Pac-12’s top hitters with Southern Cal this year, but he struggled for Tulsa in the regular season as he batted only .214 with five RBIs in 21 games. In the playoffs, however, he is 4-for-8 with seven RBIs.
Other top Tulsa hitters in the playoffs have been Alec Sanchez (7-for-14, 3 RBIs), Cade Cabbiness (6-for-14, 4 RBIs), Max Hewitt (4-for-10, 1 RBI) and Ryan Cash (4-for-12).
Merrill honored: Drillers right-hander Matt Merrill, who pitched for NOAH in high school, was selected as the North Division pitcher of the week. Tulsa had four of the five winners of that award this season as he followed USAO teammate Colton Williams, Bryce Osmond and Hunter Barco. Merrill, who has a 0.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings, and Riley Boyd (4-0, 3.38 ERA) are Tulsa’s top pitchers who haven’t been used in the playoffs and should be available for Saturday’s game.
Scouting report: Brazos Valley’s Kelby Weyler, a Lamar infielder, is the TCL’s leading hitter with a .375 batting average and is 3-for-6 in the playoffs.
Late Thursday
DRILLERS 9, SOD SQUAD 6
Tulsa 001 401 300 — 9 10 0
Amarillo 100 300 020 — 6 11 2
Williams, Miller (3), Mejia (4), Maxwell (4), Scoggins (5), Vernon (8) and Hewitt; Myrick, Miller (5) and Rozenblum, Crews (8). W: Miller. L: Myrick. Sv: Vernon. HR: Owens, Sanchez. RBIs: Owens 5, Sanchez 3; T.Williams, D.Marcano, J.Marcano, Ceballos, Rosario, Toups. T: 3:15. A: 1,748.