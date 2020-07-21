Tulsa Drillers vs Frisco RoughRiders

Tulsa Drillers’ Cam Chick leads off second base while Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Cole Reeves pitches during a game at ONEOK Field on July 2. The teams are scheduled to meet for the first time since then on Wednesday at Frisco. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

The Texas Collegiate League announced Tuesday changes in the standings related to Frisco’s three series that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frisco, which originally was given six losses for its first six games canceled, now has been given a 1-2 record for each series. As a result, Frisco, which is 5-4 in actual games played, now has an 8-10 record. Frisco’s scheduled opponents in those series initially were not awarded wins, but they have now been assigned a 2-1 record in each of those series. That means that the Amarillo Sod Squad, which was the scheduled opponent in two of those series and ended Sunday with a 7-5 record in games actually played, moved to 11-7 entering Tuesday and into a three-way tie for the North Division lead with Tulsa and the Amarillo Sod Dogs. Frisco’s other canceled series opponent, Brazos Valley, went from 9-6 to 11-7.

Time changes: With no fans allowed for the Drillers’ series in Frisco, game times have been moved up to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday. Tuesday’s canceled game will not be rescheduled. Wednesday’s game will be the RoughRiders’ home opener.

Wednesday

Up next: 4 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas (no fans allowed)

Probable pitchers: Tulsa — LHP Garrett Crowley (0-0, 1.68 ERA) Frisco, TBA

TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)

Season series: Drillers lead 2-1.

Next home game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria Generals (fireworks)

Texas Collegiate League

NORTH

W L Pct. GB

Tulsa 11 7 .611 —

Amarillo SD 11 7 .611 —

Amarillo SS 11 7 .611 —

Frisco 8 10 .444 3

Texarkana 4 14 .222 7

SOUTH

W L Pct. GB

San Antonio 11 6 .643 —

Brazos Valley 11 7 .611 ½

Round Rock 9 9 .500 2

Victoria 7 11 .389 4½

Acadiana 6 11 .353 5

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Tulsa at Frisco, canceled

Amarillo Sod Squad at Amerillo Sod Dogs

Acadiana at Texarkana

Brazos Valley at San Antonio

Round Rock at Victoria

Wednesday

Tulsa at Frisco, 4 p.m.

Amarillo Sod Squad at Amerillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

Acadiana at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.

Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

