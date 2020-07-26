Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Riley Boyd (3-0, 2.79 ERA); Amarillo SD, TBA
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Next home game: Aug. 4 or Aug. 5 (if Drillers qualify for playoffs)
Driller bits
Strong finale: Bixby graduate Breydon Daniel went 1-for-3 with a game-tying RBI double in the fifth inning of Tulsa’s 4-2 win over Victoria on Sunday. Daniel also made an over-the-shoulder catch in deep left-center in the eighth inning to start a double play and take away an extra-base hit. In seven games, the switch-hitting Daniel is batting .333 with seven RBIs. Sunday was likely his finale with the Drillers because of his upcoming wedding. He will play for the University of Oklahoma in 2021. Drillers manager Tom Holliday said, “He’s been steady, every at-bat has been good. We needed a right-hand hitter — he’s actually a better left-handed hitter — somebody I could put in the middle of the order to help us get through left-handed pitching and he really gave us a boost. We won every game he played. That play in left-center turned this game around. Nice play.”
Key at-bats: Alec Sanchez snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday with his groundout that drove in Oral Roberts’ Ryan Cash, who led off the seventh inning with a walk before moving to third on a passed ball and balk. Pinch-hitter Max Hewitt lined a RBI single in the eighth to drive in his Oklahoma State teammate Cade Cabbiness, who doubled with one out.
Standings adjusted: As a result of the Drillers canceling two games in Frisco last week because of COVID-19 concerns, Frisco received two forfeit wins and Tulsa two losses.
Chick ejected: Drillers second baseman Cam Chick walked in all three of his plate appearances Sunday before being ejected in the fifth inning because he argued after being tagged out at home trying to score in a rundown.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa 14 9 .609 --
Amarillo SS 14 9 .609 —
Amarillo SD 13 10 .565 1
Frisco 11 10 .524 2
Texarkana 4 17 .190 9
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 14 9 .609 —
San Antonio 13 9 .591 ½
Round Rock 13 10 .565 1
Acadiana 9 12 .429 4
Victoria 7 17 .292 7½
Saturday
Tulsa 2, Victoria 1
Frisco 10, Texarkana 2
Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 7
Round Rock 10, Acadiana 0
Brazos Valley 4, San Antonio 0
Sunday
Tulsa 4, Victoria 2
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled