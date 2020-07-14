Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Amarillo Sod Dogs, RHP Peyton Hudson (0-0, 5.14 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Garrett Crowley (1-0, 2.70 ERA);
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws (formerly Bark In the Park) — All dogs will be admitted free through the First Base and Oil Derrick entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be permitted on the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. Fans, ages 21 and over, can purchase White Claws for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs (Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Sod Dogs 4, Drillers 0: Bethune-Cookman’s Enrique Porchas had four RBIs, including a three-run double in the fifth inning, to lead the Sod Dogs past the Drillers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.
Porchas sliced an RBI ground-rule double down the left-field line with two outs in the third off Drillers left-hander Hunter Barco (0-1).
Cal Poly Pomona’s Matthew Orozco pitched 4⅔ innings, as he combined with three relievers on a three-hitter. Tulsa was shut out for the second time in three games.
The Drillers were held to three singles — two by Oral Roberts infielder Ryan Cash and one by Southern Cal’s Ben Ramirez.
Victory Christian graduate Paul Rector, who will pitch for USAO, made his Drillers debut and retired two of the three batters he faced.
Barco honored: Barco, from the University of Florida, was named the Texas Collegiate League’s North Division pitcher of the week for July 6-12. He threw five hitless shutout innings on July 7. Drillers right-hander Bryce Osmond won the award last week.
Web gem: Former Broken Arrow shortstop Mack Chambers, a New Mexico signee, robbed the Drillers’ Aidan Nagle of a hit on a sharp grounder in the hole in the fourth inning Tuesday. At the plate, Chambers went 1-for-4.
SOD DOGS 4, DRILLERS 0
Amarillo SD 001 300 00 — 4 10 1
Tulsa 000 000 00 — 0 3 0
Orozco, Geoffrion (5), Berdon (8) and Hare; Barco, Maxwell (4), Mejia (5), Rector (8), Tulloch (9) and Hickey, Hewitt (7). W: Orozco (2-0). L: Barco (0-1). RBIs: Amarillo SD: Porchas 4 (18). T: 3:00. A: 1,409.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 8 5 .615 —
Amarillo SS 6 4 .600 ½
Tulsa 7 6 .538 1
Frisco 4 9 .308 4
Texarkana 3 10 .231 5
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 8 4 .667 —
Brazos Valley 6 4 .600 1
Round Rock 7 6 .538 1½
Victoria 5 8 .385 3½
Acadiana 4 8 .333 4
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Tulsa 0
Frisco 5, Brazos Valley 4
San Antonio 2, Victoria 1
Amarillo Sod Squad 5, Texarkana 4
Round Rock 4, Acadiana 3
Wednesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.