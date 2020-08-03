Tuesday
Up next: 7 p.m., Texas Collegiate League North Division finals Game 1 (best-of-3) — Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Amarillo SS, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Cade Winquest (0-1, 4.61 ERA)
Season series: Tied 3-3
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Driller bits
Playoffs arrive: The Drillers’ only home playoff game will be the North Division finals opener Tuesday against the Amarillo Sod Squad. Tickets are $6 to $18. The remainder of the best-of-3 series will be played at Amarillo. If the Drillers advance, the title game will be Saturday at the South winner, either defending champion Brazos Valley or San Antonio.
Tulsa’s starting pitcher Tuesday, Cade Winquest, has allowed only one hit over 8⅔ innings in his last two outings.
Records changed: There was another adjustment in the TCL standings during the regular-season’s final weekend. At one point in the season, Frisco was given a 1-2 record for each of three series it canceled due to COVID-19 issues. However, on Saturday, the TCL’s directors returned to its original rules and assessed forfeits to teams when they were the reason that games were canceled. Frisco, which was the cause of 11 forfeits and played only 17 of 30 scheduled games, was knocked out of playoff position and Tulsa moved into a postseason slot.
In a statement the TCL released Monday, “The 2020 Texas Collegiate League season was played through today’s ever-changing environment causing the league office to stay fluid and flexible with the league mandated rules and policies to help accommodate any situation that would potentially arise. Throughout the season, there was much consideration and hours of deliberation between the GM’s (general managers) of each TCL franchise and the league office over various decisions that were voted upon that helped shape the 2020 TCL summer season.
When faced with the task of resolving multiple league games that were missed for various reasons by multiple teams, the GMs and the league office concluded that the simplest answer was that no change was necessary and to continue to follow our original league mandated rules. Each team that was unable to play their home or road game was given a loss, while the opponent a win. The final TCL standings reflect the most fair outcome in an unfair and challenging pandemic universe.
”We wish to thank all of the host families, players, coaches, staff members of the TCL teams for accomplishing an incredible feat of doing something no one thought possible — finishing a baseball season with fans in ballparks across three states and providing some normalcy to the communities we all love and call home.”
Wiley provides boost: Oral Roberts outfielder Jordan Wiley, who joined the Drillers on July 26, went 4-for-15 with five RBIs during the six-game trip to Amarillo.
O’Guinn ends drought: Southern Cal outfielder Jamal O’Guinn, who was the Drillers’ most consistent hitter for most of the season, ended an 0-for-18 slump with two hits Sunday.
Team leaders: Jaden Brown paced the Drillers in hitting at .304, followed by Cade Cabbiness at .281, Ryan Cash .277 and O’Guinn .259. O’Guinn and Cabbiness tied for the homer lead with three. O’Guinn had a team-high 17 RBIs and Cabbiness 16.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 21 9 .700 --
Tulsa 17 13 .567 4
Frisco 16 14 .533 5
Amarillo SD 15 15 .500 6
Texarkana 4 26 .133 17
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 19 11 .633 —
San Antonio 16 12 .571 2
Round Rock 16 13 .552 2½
Acadiana 15 14 .517 3½
Victoria 9 21 .300 10
Sunday
Tulsa 8, Amarillo Sod Squad 6
Acadiana 14, Texarkana 13
San Antonio def. Round Rock, forfeit
Brazos Valley 11, Victoria 1
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
(Division finals openers)
Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.