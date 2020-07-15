Thursday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Amarillo SD, RHP Jonathan Cowles (0-0, 8.30 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (1-0, 1.35 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Fans can purchase sodas, Budweiser and Bud Light beers for only $2 per serving.
On deck: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Texarkana (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Roster moves: The Drillers added pitchers Colton Williams and Matt Merrill of USAO and Paul Rector of Johnson County (Kansas) Community College. Merrill played high school baseball with NOAH and Rector at Victory Christian. Williams, a left-hander from Magnolia, Texas, was the NAIA pitcher of the year in 2019 with a 16-0 record and 1.33 ERA. He struck out 136 in 108⅔ innings.
TCL leader: Tulsa lefty Hunter Barco’s four strikeouts Tuesday gave him the Texas Collegiate League lead with 20 — two ahead of the Sod Dogs’ Nolan Hudi.
Familiar face: Sod Dogs manager Jimmy Johnson, who made his pro baseball debut in 1969, worked with Drillers hitters from 2003-12 when he was the minor league hitting coordinator for the Colorado Rockies.
On the schedule: Wednesday’s game marked the midway point of the Drillers’ 15-game home schedule.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 9 5 .643 —
Amarillo SS 7 4 .636 ½
Tulsa 7 7 .500 2
Frisco 4 10 .286 5
Texarkana 4 10 .286 5
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 9 4 .692 —
Brazos Valley 7 4 .636 1
Round Rock 7 7 .500 2½
Acadiana 5 8 .385 4
Victoria 5 9 .385 4½
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Tulsa 0
Frisco 5, Brazos Valley 4
San Antonio 2, Victoria 1
Amarillo Sod Squad 5, Texarkana 4
Round Rock 4, Acadiana 3
Wednesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 2, Tulsa 1
Brazos Valley 7, Frisco 2
San Antonio 6, Victoria 2
Texarkana 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 8
Acadiana 8, Round Rock 5
Thursday
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.