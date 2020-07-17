Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa vs. Texarkana Twins at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Texarkana, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Cade Winquest (0-1, 12.60 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 3-1.
Promotions: Fireworks after the game
On deck: 7 p.m. Sunday vs. Texarkana (Star Wars Night)
Driller bits
Drillers 11, Twins 4: Oklahoma State shortstop Hueston Morrill had three RBIs, including a go-ahead home run, to propel the Drillers past the Twins in the opener of a Texas Collegiate League three-game series Friday night.
Bixby graduate Breydon Daniel, who is transferring from Kentucky to Oklahoma, had two hits and two RBIs in his first start with the Drillers. Nebraska reliever Colby Gomes picked up the win as he pitched 4 ⅓ shutout innings, allowed one hit, struck out five and walked none.
Morrill’s two-run homer over the left-field wall off Arkansas-Monticello left-hander Jared Roberts with two outs in the fourth gave Tulsa a 5-4 lead. It was Morrill’s first homer for Tulsa and only the second by a Drillers right-handed hitter this season at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers added three runs in the fifth as Daniel had a sacrifice fly, and OSU teammates Max Hewitt and Morrill each added an RBI single. Daniel’s RBI single in the sixth increased Tulsa’s lead to 9-4.
OSU’s Bryce Osmond struck out all three batters in the first inning, but the Jenks graduate had his least effective of his four outings this season as he was charged with four runs (three earned) in 3 ⅔ innings. The unearned run came as the result of a throwing error by Morrill. Osmond gave up three runs and three hits in the fourth as Texarkana took a 4-3 lead but then Morrill atoned for only his second error of the season.
Kentucky’s Jaden Brown lined a two-run, two-out single in the third to put Tulsa ahead 3-1.
Familiar scenario: In his last two appearances — both at home — reliever Riley Boyd has pitched out of an inherited jam and the Drillers, who have been struggling offensively, have supported him with a big rally in the bottom of the inning. Tulsa scored four in the fourth on Thursday and nine in the fifth on July 9 — each time leading to Boyd picking up the win.
Up and down: In a rarity, every TCL team that won Wednesday lost on Thursday.
DRILLERS 11, TWINS 4
Texarkana 010 300 000 -- 4 8 3
Tulsa 003 231 20x -- 11 9 1
Roberts, Sioson (4), Barker (7) and Leonett; Osmond, Gomes (4) and Torres, Hewitt (5), Gibson (8). W: Gomes (1-1). L: Roberts (0-3). HR: Tulsa: H. Morrill (1). RBIs: Texarkana: Leonett 2 (11); Tulsa: H. Morrill 3 (5), O’Guinn 2 (13), Brown 2 (4), Daniel 2 (2), Hewitt (3). T: 3:06. A: 1,625.
Texas Collegiate League
North
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Amarillo SD;10;6;.625;—
Amarillo SS;7;5 .583;1
Tulsa;9;7;.562;1
Frisco;5;10;.333;4½
Texarkana;4;12;.250;6
South
;W;L;Pct.;GB
San Antonio;9;6;.600;—
Brazos Valley;7;5;.583;1
Round Rock;8;8;.500;1½
Victoria;7;9;.438;2½
Acadiana;5;9;.357;3½
Thursday
Tulsa 8, Amarillo Sod Dogs 0
Frisco 11, Brazos Valley 2
Victoria 8, San Antonio 7 (11)
Amarillo Sod Squad 15, Texarkana 4
Round Rock 3, Acadiana 0
Friday
Tulsa 11, Texarkana 4
Amarillo Sod Dogs 2, Round Rock 1
Victoria 4, San Antonio 3
Brazos Valley at Acadiana, late
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Squad, canceled
Texas Stix 7, Amarillo Sod Squad 4 (exhibition)
Saturday
Texarkana at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Texas Stix at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m. (exhibition)