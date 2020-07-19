Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 2-1
Next home game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Up next: The Drillers, after an open date, are scheduled to visit Frisco for a three-game series against the RoughRiders on Tuesday through Thursday. The RoughRiders’ six previous home dates this season, July 3-5 and July 7-9, were canceled after multiple front office members tested positive for COVID-19. And the RoughRiders’ scheduled three-game series this past weekend at the Amarillo Sod Squad also was canceled. The Sod Squad, instead played three exhibitions against the Texas Stix collegiate team. Frisco is 5-4 in games actually played — all on the road — but was assigned six losses for the canceled home games. However, their scheduled opponents did not receive wins, which is the reason the wins and losses totals aren’t equal in the standings.
Web gems: Drillers shortstop Ryan Cash of Oral Roberts went into the hole and made a long throw to first to rob Texarkana’s Casey Rother of a leadoff hit in the second inning Sunday. In the fourth, he made a leaping catch as took a hit away from Tyler Trovinger.
On base: Lamar’s Ben MacNaughton didn’t have a hit in his two weekend starts for the Drillers, but he got on base in five of his seven plate appearances with four walks and a hit-by-pitch. He also had an RBI on Sunday and scored the tying run as a pinch-runner Saturday.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 11 6 .643 —
Tulsa 11 7 .611 ½
Amarillo SS 7 5 .583 1½
Frisco 5 10 .333 5
Texarkana 4 14 .222 7½
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 11 6 .643 --
Brazos Valley 9 6 .600 1
Round Rock 8 9 .471 2½
Victoria 7 11 .389 4½
Acadiana 6 11 .353 5
Saturday
Tulsa 6, Texarkana 5
Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Round Rock 2
San Antonio 7, Victoria 6 (11)
Brazos Valley 13, Acadiana 3
Amarillo Sod Squad 8, Texas Stix 3 (exhibition)
Sunday
Tulsa 11, Texarkana 0
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Round Rock, late
San Antonio 5, Victoria 3
Acadiana 5, Brazos Valley 1
Amarillo Sod Squad 3, Texas Stix 1 (ex.)
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo SS at Amarillo SD, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.