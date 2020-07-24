Saturday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Victoria, RHP Zac Leigh (0-1, 5.19 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (1-0, 0.93 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Fireworks/First Responders Night — First responders will be honored. The season’s final scheduled fireworks display will follow the game.
On deck: 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Victoria (Fan Appreciation Day/Team Poster Day/Kids Run the Bases)
Driller bits
Bedlam battle: Drillers outfielder Breydon Daniel of Bixby is moving to the University of Oklahoma for the 2021 season after playing for Kentucky the past two years. His father, Michael Daniel, was a standout catcher for Oklahoma State in 1990-91. “It will be a little different,” Breydon said. “We’ve been OSU fans our whole lives. I’m excited for my next chapter in life.”
Name game: This weekend is the first time the Drillers are playing a team named the Generals since Tulsa and the Jackson (Mississippi) Generals were Texas League rivals from 1991-99. That Jackson franchise relocated in 1975 from Victoria (Texas), where it was known as the Toros.
TCL Attendance average leaders (through Thursday): 1, Amarillo Sod Squad 1,713 (12 dates); 2, Tulsa 1,479 (12); 3, San Antonio 1,043 (10); 4, Amarillo Sod Dogs 1,027 (9).
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 14 8 .636 —
Tulsa 11 7 .611 --1
Amarillo SD 12 10 .526 2
Frisco 9 10 .474 3½
Texarkana 4 17 .190 9½
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 13 8 .619 --
Brazos Valley 13 9 .592 ½
Round Rock 12 10 .545 1½
Acadiana 9 11 .450 3½
Victoria 7 14 .333 6
Friday
Victoria at Tulsa, late
Frisco at Texarkana, Game 1 canceled
Frisco 10, Texarkana 0, Game 2
Amarillo Sod Squad 13, Amarillo Sod Dogs 4
Acadiana 3, Round Rock 0
Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3
Saturday
Victoria at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Texarkana at Frisco, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.