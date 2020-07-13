Tuesday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — General admission lawn tickets are $2 each while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. Mazzio’s Go Pizza is $2 off. Busch Light will be $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m.
On deck: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
This week: After Monday’s open date, the Drillers start on Tuesday a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. There will be fireworks displays after Friday’s and Saturday’s games, and Sunday will be Star Wars Night.
Weekend report: The Drillers’ trip to Victoria ended with an 8-5 win Sunday night after losing the first two games of the series. Tulsa’s hitting stars were Southern Cal teammates Jamal O’Guinn, who doubled in all three of his official at-bats with two RBIs, and Ben Ramirez, who belted a three-run homer. Florida International’s Alec Sanchez extended his Drillers’ season-high hitting streak to eight games as he had an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Nebraska’s Cam Chick set the tone as he led off the game with a triple and scored the first of his three runs on Sanchez’s single.
Ejections: Sanchez and Drillers manager Tom Holliday were ejected as they appeared to argue balls and strikes.
Scouting report: Sod Dogs outfielder Eduardo Acosta of Lubbock Christian leads the league with 18 RBIs and is third with a .404 batting average. Sod Dogs catcher Kurtis Byrne of TCU leads the TCL with a .485 batting average and has three homers with 12 RBIs.
DRILLERS 8, GENERALS 5
Tulsa 202 400 000 — 8 8 0
Victoria 020 030 000 — 5 4 1
Sproat, Winquest (5), Gomes (7) and Hickey; Leigh, Foster (4), Williams (5), Jones (7), Smith (8) and Grizzaffi. W — Sproat (1-0). L — Leigh (0-1). Save — Gomes (1). HR — Tulsa: Ramirez (1). RBIs — Tulsa: Ramirez 3 (9), Sanchez 2 (7), O’Guinn 2 (9); Victoria: Bonuz 2 (6), Haley 2 (2), Robertson (7). T — 2:50.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa 7 5 .583 —
Amarillo SD 7 5 .583 —
Amarillo SS 5 4 .556 ½
Frisco 3 9 .250 4
Texarkana 3 9 .250 4
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 6 3 .667 —
San Antonio 7 4 .636 —
Round Rock 6 6 .500 1½
Victoria 5 7 .417 2½
Acadiana 4 7 .364 3
Sunday
Tulsa 8, Victoria 5
Acadiana 4, Brazos Valley 1
Frisco 6, Amarillo Sod Dogs 3
San Antonio 6, Round Rock 1
Texarkana 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 3
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.