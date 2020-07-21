Wednesday
Up next: 4 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas (no fans allowed)
Probable pitchers: Tulsa -- LHP Garrett Crowley (0-0, 1.68 ERA); Frisco, TBA
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 2-1
Next home game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Standings adjusted: The Texas Collegiate League announced Tuesday changes in the standings related to Frisco's three series that were canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Frisco, which originally was given six losses for its first six games canceled, now has been given a 1-2 record for each series. As a result, Frisco, which is 5-4 in actual games played, now has an 8-10 record. Frisco's scheduled opponents in those series initially were not awarded wins, but have now been assigned a 2-1 record in each of those series. That means that the Amarillo Sod Squad, which was the scheduled opponent in two of those series and ended Sunday with a 7-5 record in games actually played, moved to 11-7 entering Tuesday and into a three-way tie for the North Division lead with Tulsa and the Amarillo Sod Dogs. Frisco's other canceled series opponent, Brazos Valley, went from 9-6 to 11-7.
Time changes: With no fans allowed for the Drillers' series in Frisco, game times have been moved up to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday. Tuesday's canceled game will not be rescheduled. Wednesday's game will be the RoughRiders' home opener.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W;L;Pct.;GB
Tulsa;11;7;.611;--
Amarillo SD;11;7;.611;—
Amarillo SS;11;7 .611;--
Frisco;8;10;.444;3
Texarkana;4;14;.222;7
South
W;L;Pct.;GB
San Antonio;11;6;.643;--
Brazos Valley;11;7;.611;½
Round Rock;9;9;.500;2
Victoria;7;11;.389;4½
Acadiana;6;11;.353;5
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Tulsa at Frisco, canceled
Amarillo Sod Squad at Amerillo Sod Dogs
Acadiana at Texarkana
Brazos Valley at San Antonio
Round Rock at Victoria
Wednesday
Tulsa at Frisco, 4 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at Amerillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World