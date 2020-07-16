Up next: 7 p.m. Friday, Tulsa vs. Texarkana Twins at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Texarkana, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Bryce Osmond (1-0, 0.90 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 2-1.
Promotions: Fireworks after the game
On deck: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Texarkana (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Drillers 8, Sod Dogs 0: Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter to help the Drillers post their first shutout of the season and salvage the finale of the three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field.
Western Kentucky’s Riley Boyd bailed Oklahoma State’s Kale Davis out of a jam in the fourth and pitched 3⅓ innings to pick up the win. Relievers Colton Williams of USAO and Austin Vernon of North Carolina Central combined to pitch the last 2⅔ innings in their Drillers debuts.
Southern Cal’s Jamal O’Guinn reached over the right-field wall and landed in the Drillers bullpen as he robbed the Sod Dogs’ Karl Koerper of a third-inning homer. O’Guinn also had an RBI single in the sixth.
The Drillers, who had only scored one run in their past 26 innings, broke through with four runs in the fourth, helped by two errors. Florida International’s Humberto Torres and Nebraska’s Cam Chick had RBI singles. OSU’s Hueston Morrill stole home on the front end of a double steal with Chick.
Lewis and Clark outfielder Aidan Nagle’s three-run home run in the sixth capped the scoring.
Broken Arrow graduate Mack Chambers went 0-for-3 for the Sod Dogs.
Roster moves: The Florida Gators trio — pitchers Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat, and catcher Nathan Hickey — has left the Drillers and returned to Florida. The Drillers added two Bixby graduates — Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson and outfielder Breydon Daniel, who’s transferring to Oklahoma from Kentucky — and a Metro Christian graduate, Brody Gibson, who is a catcher/pitcher with Oral Roberts.
DRILLERS 8, SOD DOGS 0
Amarillo SD 000 000 000 — 0 3 6
Tulsa 000 404 00x — 8 8 0
Cowles, Harris (5), Myer (7) and Byrne, Hare (8); Davis, Boyd (4), Williams (7), Vernon (9) and Torres. W: Boyd (2-0). L: Cowles (0-1). HR: Tulsa: Nagle (2). RBIs: Tulsa: Nagle 3 (7), Torres (2), O’Guinn (11), Chick (4). T: 2:58. A: 1,305.
Texas Collegiate League
North
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Amarillo SD;9;6;.643;—
Amarillo SS;7;5 .636;½
Tulsa;8;7;.533;1
Frisco;5;10;.333;4
Texarkana;4;11;.267;5
South
;W;L;Pct.;GB
San Antonio;9;4;.692;—
Brazos Valley;7;5;.583;1½
Round Rock;8;7;.533;2
Acadiana;5;9;.357;4½
Victoria;5;9;.385;4½
Wednesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 2, Tulsa 1
Brazos Valley 7, Frisco 2
San Antonio 6, Victoria 2
Texarkana 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 8
Acadiana 8, Round Rock 5
Thursday
Tulsa 8, Amarillo Sod Dogs 0
Frisco 11, Brazos Valley 2
San Antonio at Victoria, late
Amarillo Sod Squad 15, Texarkana 4
Round Rock 3, Acadiana 0
Friday
Texarkana at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.