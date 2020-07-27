Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Riley Boyd (3-0, 2.79 ERA); Amarillo SD, RHP Jonathan Cowles (0-2, 8.66 ERA)
Season series: Sod Dogs lead 2-1
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Next home game: Aug. 4 or Aug. 5 (if Drillers qualify for playoffs)
Driller bits
Beller signs: Drillers lefty John Beller signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Beller had a 0.90 ERA in four appearances for Tulsa — after he went 3-0 with a 1.12 ERA for Southern Cal during the college season. Drillers manager Tom Holliday was surprised by the Cardinals’ timing with only a week left in the Texas Collegiate League’s regular season and the minor leagues being shut down this year.
Drillers manager Tom Holliday said, “I’m glad for the kid, that’s what this is for. The way he explained it, it saves his family a lot of money, because Southern Cal is very expensive. I’m surprised the Cardinals forced the issue, but maybe they felt the moment was right and sometimes you have to take advantage of the moment, and I think that’s what the Cardinals did, so we’re all happy for him. I love that kid. I told my wife, if I had a top-30 list from all those years (of coaching), he’s in my top 30.”
Roster moves: Oklahoma State infielder Dylan Gardner and Oral Roberts outfielder Jordan Wiley were added to the roster and made their Drillers debuts on Sunday. Those additions give OSU six players and ORU five on the Drillers roster. Bixby graduate and Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson left the Drillers.
Coaching change: Drillers coach Cody Semler has left the team to resume his duties as Howard College’s recruiting coordinator. Semler’s spot on the Drillers’ staff has been filled by Jeff Korte, who was the University of Illinois’ starting catcher in 2018 and ‘19.
Bouncing back: West Virginia lefty Adam Tulloch pitched three shutout innings to pick up the win Sunday against Victoria. Tulloch struck out Caleb Maly to end Sunday’s game with the tying runs in scoring position. Two weeks earlier, he gave up four runs in an inning in a loss at Victoria.
“That’s why the game is so good and why the game is so pure,” Holliday said. “The kid had a chance to redeem himself.”
On the road: The Drillers play their final six regular-season games at Amarillo — three against the Sod Dogs and three against the Sod Squad as they battle for one of the two playoff spots in the Texas Collegiate League’s North Division.
”We’ve been pretty good (pitching) the last six weeks,” Holliday said. “I think that we’ve had some guys drift a little bit which I expected because of the lack of innings they’ve played. You hope right at the end that they’re all strong. If you’re going to win something, you want to be good at the end, and we’re pretty good right now. Now we have six games left to find out if we’re going to win the league or not.”
Home advantage: The Drillers finished the regular season with an 11-4 record at home.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 15 9 .625 —
Tulsa 14 9 .609 ½
Frisco 12 10 .545 2
Amarillo SD 13 11 .542 2
Texarkana 4 18 .182 10
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 15 9 .625 —
San Antonio 13 10 .565 1½
Round Rock 13 11 .542 2
Acadiana 10 12 .455 4
Victoria 7 17 .292 8
Sunday
Tulsa 4, Victoria 2
Amarillo Sod Squad 18, Amarillo Sod Dogs 5
Acadiana 8, Round Rock 5
Brazos Valley 7, San Antonio 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.