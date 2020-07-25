Tulsa Drillers vs Victoria Generals

Fan sit in their seats before a game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Friday night. The teams wrap up their series at 1 p.m. Sunday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Sunday

Up next: 1 p.m., Tulsa vs. Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field

Probable pitchers: Victoria, RHP Deryk Serbantez (0-0, 2.51 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Colton Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)

Promotions: Fan Appreciation Day/Team Posters/Kids Run the Bases — Homeplate Premium, Field Reserve and Lawn seats can be purchased for only $5 each. Also, the first 500 fans through the first base gate will receive a 2020 TCL Drillers commemorative team poster. After the game, kids can run the bases.

Driller bits

Drillers 2, Generals 2: Tulsa batters turned four walks, a single and a hit batter into their only two runs of the night in the fourth inning Saturday to get the victory. Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt drew two-out, bases-loaded walks, scoring Jamal O’Guinn and Alec Sanchez, respectively. ... Five Tulsa pitchers allowed one run on five hits.

Hat trick: Drillers outfielder O’Guinn went 3-for-3 on Friday — his second three-hit game of the season. His other also came against Victoria on July 12.

First start: USAO’s Colton Williams will make his first start for the Drillers on Sunday after two scoreless and hitless relief outings over 3 ⅔ innings. Williams was the NAIA pitcher of the year in 2019 with a 16-0 record and 1.33 ERA.

Drillers 2, Generals 1

Victoria 000 100 000 — 1 5 2

Tulsa 000 200 00x — 2 4 1

Leigh, Valka (4) and Folse; Davis, Boyd (4), Osmond (5), Scroggins (8), Vernon (9) and Hewitt. WP: Boyd (3-0). LP: Leigh (0-2). S: Vernon (1).

Texas Collegiate League

North

W L Pct. GB

Amarillo SS 14 9 .609 —

Tulsa 13 9 .591 ½

Amarillo SD 13 10 .565 1

Frisco 11 10 .524 2

Texarkana 4 17 .190 9

South

W L Pct. GB

Brazos Valley 14 9 .609 —

San Antonio 13 9 .591 ½

Round Rock 13 10 .565 1

Acadiana 9 12 .429 4

Victoria 7 16 .304 7

Friday

Tulsa 8, Victoria 3

Frisco at Texarkana, Game 1 canceled

Frisco 10, Texarkana 0, Game 2

Amarillo Sod Squad 13, Amarillo Sod Dogs 4

Acadiana 3, Round Rock 0

Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3

Saturday

Tulsa 2, Victoria 1

Frisco 10, Texarkana 2

Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 7

Round Rock 10, Acadiana 0

Brazos Valley 4, San Antonio 0

Sunday

Victoria at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Amarillo Sod Dogs at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.

