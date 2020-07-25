Sunday
Up next: 1 p.m., Tulsa vs. Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Victoria, RHP Deryk Serbantez (0-0, 2.51 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Colton Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Fan Appreciation Day/Team Posters/Kids Run the Bases — Homeplate Premium, Field Reserve and Lawn seats can be purchased for only $5 each. Also, the first 500 fans through the first base gate will receive a 2020 TCL Drillers commemorative team poster. After the game, kids can run the bases.
Driller bits
Drillers 2, Generals 2: Tulsa batters turned four walks, a single and a hit batter into their only two runs of the night in the fourth inning Saturday to get the victory. Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt drew two-out, bases-loaded walks, scoring Jamal O’Guinn and Alec Sanchez, respectively. ... Five Tulsa pitchers allowed one run on five hits.
Hat trick: Drillers outfielder O’Guinn went 3-for-3 on Friday — his second three-hit game of the season. His other also came against Victoria on July 12.
First start: USAO’s Colton Williams will make his first start for the Drillers on Sunday after two scoreless and hitless relief outings over 3 ⅔ innings. Williams was the NAIA pitcher of the year in 2019 with a 16-0 record and 1.33 ERA.
Drillers 2, Generals 1
Victoria 000 100 000 — 1 5 2
Tulsa 000 200 00x — 2 4 1
Leigh, Valka (4) and Folse; Davis, Boyd (4), Osmond (5), Scroggins (8), Vernon (9) and Hewitt. WP: Boyd (3-0). LP: Leigh (0-2). S: Vernon (1).
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 14 9 .609 —
Tulsa 13 9 .591 ½
Amarillo SD 13 10 .565 1
Frisco 11 10 .524 2
Texarkana 4 17 .190 9
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 14 9 .609 —
San Antonio 13 9 .591 ½
Round Rock 13 10 .565 1
Acadiana 9 12 .429 4
Victoria 7 16 .304 7
Friday
Tulsa 8, Victoria 3
Frisco at Texarkana, Game 1 canceled
Frisco 10, Texarkana 0, Game 2
Amarillo Sod Squad 13, Amarillo Sod Dogs 4
Acadiana 3, Round Rock 0
Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3
Saturday
Tulsa 2, Victoria 1
Frisco 10, Texarkana 2
Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 7
Round Rock 10, Acadiana 0
Brazos Valley 4, San Antonio 0
Sunday
Victoria at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.