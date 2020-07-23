Friday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Generals lead 2-1.
Promotions: Fireworks after the game. Also for this night only, the Drillers will have a limited amount of All-You-Can-Drink Seats available in the Budweiser Terrace. A $30 ticket includes a seat in the Budweiser Terrace and all-you-can-drink Bud/Bud Light draft beer from 6:30-9 p.m. Due to social distancing, the deal will be sold in tables of four.
On deck: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Victoria (fireworks/First Responders Night)
Driller bits
Looking ahead: After a canceled series in Frisco and four days off, the Drillers return to Tulsa for their final regular-season home series with three games against Victoria. Sunday’s game time has been changed to 1 p.m.
Team leaders: Tulsa’s top hitters (with 20 or more at-bats) are Jaden Brown at .294, Jamal O’Guinn .273, Cade Cabbiness .273 and Alec Sanchez .250. RBI leaders are O’Guinn with 13 and Cabbiness 11. The Drillers’ top pitchers (with more than nine innings) are: John Beller with a 0.90 ERA, Kale Davis 0.93, Javier Ramos 0.93, Colby Gomes 1.38 and Shane Mejia 1.54.
Stat comparisons: Tulsa ranks third in the Texas Collegiate League with a 3.78 ERA, second in fielding with a .975 percentage and ninth in batting with a .224 average. ... Victoria entered Thursday ninth in pitching at 5.20, eighth in fielding at .946 and seventh in hitting at .231.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 13 7 .650 —
Tulsa 11 7 .611 --
Amarillo SS 11 9 .550 2
Frisco 8 10 .444 4
Texarkana 4 15 .211 8½
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 12 7 .632 --
Brazos Valley 12 8 .600 ½
Round Rock 11 9 .550 1½
Acadiana 7 11 .389 4½
Victoria 7 13 .350 5½
Thursday
Tulsa at Frisco, canceled
Acadiana 13, Texarkana 1 (1st game)
Acadiana at Texarkana (2nd game), late
Amarillo Sod Squad at Amarillo Sod Dogs, late
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, late
Round Rock at Victoria, late
Friday
Victoria at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Texarkana at Frisco (dh), 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.