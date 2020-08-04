Driller bits
Extra innings: Cade Cabbiness’ two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth sent Game 1 of the TCL division finals against Amariloo Sod Squad into extra innings late Tuesday. The game was tied at 3-3 when the Tulsa World went to press.
League leaders: Drillers right-hander Bryce Osmond, an Oklahoma State pitcher and Jenks graduate, finished as the TCL strikeouts leader with 34 (in 21⅔ innings). Another Drillers pitcher, Western Kentucky’s Riley Boyd, tied for the TCL lead with four wins.
More pitching leaders: Matt Merrill finished the regular season with the Drillers’ best ERA (for pitchers with more than 11 innings) at 0.71, followed by Adam Scoggins at 0.81, Shane Mejia at 1.03 and Colby Gomes at 1.38.
Fan delay: For the first time in the Drillers’ 11 seasons at ONEOK Field, there was a delay due to a fan entering the field during the game Tuesday. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, an unidentified spectator landed on the grass near the right field corner. After 10 minutes, some fans booed him as he was carted off after apparently suffering a leg injury.
Team comparisons: The Drillers finished second in the TCL with a 3.27 ERA, while the Sod Squad was eighth at 5.36. Tulsa was second in fielding percentage at .971 and the Sod Squad was fifth at .964. The Sod Squad led with a .281 batting average, while Tulsa was ninth at .225.
Home and away: Tulsa finished the regular season with an 11-4 home record and was 5-7 in games actually played on the road.
Attendance leaders (15 regular-season dates): 1, Amarillo Sod Dogs 25,287; 2, Tulsa 22,889; 3, Amarillo Sod Squad 21,915*; 4, San Antonio 12,404; 5, Brazos Valley 7,503; 6, Round Rock 7,303*. * — 14 home dates.
Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Texas Collegiate League North Division finals Game 2 (best-of-3) — Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Amarillo SS, RHP Tyler Myrick (2-0, 1.00 ERA)
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
TCL division finals
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, late
Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3
Wednesday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.