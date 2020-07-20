Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 2-1
Next home game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Change in schedule: The Drillers were scheduled to open a 3-game series Tuesday at Frisco, but the opener has been moved back to Wednesday. It is likely the series will be reduced to two games. No fans will be allowed at the game after multiple Frisco staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Breakout games: Oklahoma State’s Max Hewitt and Nebraska’s Cam Chick each went 3-for-5 in Sunday’s 11-0 win over Texarkana at ONEOK Field. It was Hewitt’s first multiple-hit game of the season and Chick’s first since July 2.
Catching depth: The Drillers had a different starting catcher for each of the three games in the weekend series sweep over Texarkana, but none of them caught a complete game. Hewitt helped set the tone Sunday when he threw out a basestealer in the first inning.
Pitching depth: Tulsa used six different starting pitchers in the six-game homestand and they combined to allow only three earned runs in 20 1/3 innings. Four of the starters had scoreless outings.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa 11 7 .611 --
Amarillo SD 11 7 .611 —
Amarillo SS 7 5 .583 1
Frisco 5 10 .333 4½
Texarkana 4 14 .222 7
South
W L Pct. GB
San Antonio 11 6 .643 --
Brazos Valley 9 6 .600 1
Round Rock 9 9 .500 2
Victoria 7 11 .389 4½
Acadiana 6 11 .353 5
Sunday
Tulsa 11, Texarkana 0
Round Rock 6, Amarillo Sod Dogs 5
San Antonio 5, Victoria 3
Acadiana 5, Brazos Valley 1
Amarillo SS 3, Texas Stix 1 (exh.)
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Amerillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.