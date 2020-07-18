Sunday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Texarkana Twins at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Texarkana, TBA; Tulsa, LHP John Beller (1-1, 1.28 ERA).
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-1.
Promotions: Star Wars Night/Kids Run the Bases — Fans can see their favorite Star Wars characters. In addition, there will be Star Wars trivia and movie clips on the video board. After the game, kids can run the bases.
On deck: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Drillers 6, Twins 5: Bixby graduates Breydon Daniel of Oklahoma and Cade Cabbiness of Oklahoma State each had RBI singles in the seventh inning Saturday night to rally the Drillers to their third consecutive victory before a crowd of 2,129 at ONEOK Field.
Texas Lutheran’s Austin Colon had four RBIs, including a two-run single in the seventh to give the Twins a 5-4 lead. But the Drillers quickly answered as a pair of one-out walks preceded the hits by Daniel and Cabbiness.
Daniel is 4-for-6 with four RBIs in his first two starts for Tulsa.
Colon’s two-run, two-out double in the fifth tied the game at 3, but Southern Cal’s Clay Owens belted a home run in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead for the Drillers.
Drillers right-hander Cade Winquest of Texas-Arlington had his best outing of the season as he started and allowed one unearned run on one hit over 3⅔ innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
Oral Roberts left-hander Adam Scoggins picked up the save with two shutout innings. After walking the first batter he faced, he retired the final five and struck out the side in the ninth.
Behind the plate: ORU catcher Brody Gibson, a Metro Christian graduate, made his first start for the Drillers. He had a sacrifice and walk in two plate appearances.
DRILLERS 6, TWINS 5
Texarkana 000 120 200 — 5 7 1
Tulsa 030 010 20x — 6 9 1
Salinas, Hernandez (5), Sylvester (7) and Leonett; Winquest, Mejia (4), Maxwell (7), Scoggins (8) and Gibson, Hewitt (6). W: Maxwell (1-0). L: Hernandez (1-1). Sv: Scoggins (2). HR: Tulsa: Owens (1). RBIs: Texarkana: Colon 4 (10), Trovinger (7); Tulsa: Daniel 2 (4), Cabbiness (11), Hewitt (4), H. Morrill (6), Owens (1).
T: 3:03. A: 2,129.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 11 6 .643 —
Tulsa 10 7 .588 1
Amarillo SS 7 5 .583 1½
Frisco 5 10 .333 5
Texarkana 4 13 .235 7
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 9 5 .643 --
San Antonio 9 6 .600 ½
Round Rock 8 9 .471 2½
Victoria 7 9 .438 3
Acadiana 5 11 .316 5
Friday
Tulsa 11, Texarkana 4
Amarillo Sod Dogs 2, Round Rock 1
Victoria 4, San Antonio 3
Brazos Valley 15, Acadiana 12 (11)
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Squad, canceled
Texas Stix 7, Amarillo Sod Squad 4 (exhibition)
Saturday
Tulsa 6, Texarkana 5
Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Round Rock 2
Victoria at San Antonio, late
Brazos Valley 13, Acadiana 3
Amarillo Sod Squad 8, Texas Stix 3 (exhibition)
Sunday
Texarkana at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Texas Stix at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m. (exhibition)