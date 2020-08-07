Summary: Clay Owens hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and Alec Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the seventh that gave Tulsa breathing room, as the Drillers defeated the Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night in Game 3 of the Texas Collegiate League North Division finals in Amarillo, Texas. Tulsa won the best-of-3 series 2-1 and will face South champion Brazos Valley for the TCL title Saturday night.
Notes: There was a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth inning with Tulsa leading 5-4. ... Owens, the Drillers’ designed hitter, had five RBIs and totaled 12 in the series. Sanchez also finished with 12 RBIs. ... Owens and Sanchez each had two hits in Game 3, the only Drillers who had more than one. ... Ryan Miller, the second of six Drillers pitchers, got the win. He allowed one run on one hit in his one inning, the third. ... Three of Tulsa’s runs were unearned. ... Brazos Valley is seeking its second consecutive championship and seventh in eight years.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa plays at Brazos Valley for the TCL championship
DRILLERS 9, SOD SQUAD 6
Tulsa 001 401 300 — 9 10 0
Amarillo 100 300 020 — 6 11 2
Williams, Miller (3), Mejia (4), Maxwell (4), Scoggins (5), Vernon (8) and Hewitt, Gomes; Myrick, Miller (5) and Rozenblum, Crews. W: Miller. L: Myrick. Sv: Vernon. 2B: Owens; Ceballos. HR: Owens (2), Sanchez (1). T: 4:34. A: 1,748.
TCL Division finals
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad 4, Tulsa 3 (10 inn.)
Brazos Valley 6, San Antonio 3
Wednesday
Tulsa 14, Amarillo Sod Squad 2
Brazos Valley 7, San Antonio 3 (Brazos Valley wins series 2-0)
Thursday
Tulsa 9, Amarillo Sod Squad 6 (Tulsa wins series 2-1)
Saturday
TCL championship
Tulsa at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.