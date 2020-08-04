Cade Cabbiness' heroics weren't enough for the Tulsa Drillers in Game 1 of the Texas Collegiate League's North Division finals Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.
After Cabbiness tied the game with a two-out homer in the ninth inning, Wes Toups' bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th lifted the regular-season champion Amarillo Sod Squad past Tulsa 4-3 before 2,180 fans.
Tulsa had a runner on third base with one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Everett Hurst struck out his Florida International batterymate Humberto Torres and Hueston Morrill.
The remainder of the best-of-3 North finals will be played in Amarillo, with Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
During the regular season, the Drillers played only one extra-inning game -- also a home loss to the Sod Squad.
Tulsa jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but missed numerous opportunities to expand the lead and it was costly. The Drillers stranded 13 runners, including at least one runner in scoring position in each of the first seven innings. Tulsa also lost a runner at the plate on the front end of a double steal.
Amarillo took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the sixth off Garrett Crowley. Luis Torres led off with a single and advanced to third on Lyle Miller-Green's single. Adam Tulloch relieved Crowley and retired Chris Ceballos on a pop out, but Toups walked to load the bases. Torres then scored on a wild pitch and Miller-Green scored when first baseman Jamal O'Guinn made a wide throw to the plate on Tommy Williams' grounder. Tulloch breezed through the next three innings before giving up the winning run.
Drillers starter Cade Winquest gave up just one hit, but only lasted 2 2/3 innings as he walked four. Winquest pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second. He also helped himself with two leg assists.
The Sod Squad's first run came off Crowley in the fourth on Williams' bases-loaded single with one out. Crowley kept the Drillers' 2-1 lead, however, as he retired David Marcano on a double-play grounder.
Sod Squad right-hander Jake Suddreth, who gave up four runs in one inning in his previous start this season at ONEOK Field, was in constant trouble Tuesday, as gave up nine hits over the first three innings, but Tulsa managed only two runs.
Seven of the first 11 Drillers batters had hits off Suddreth. In the first inning, the Drillers had runners at first and second with one out, but Suddreth struck out the next two hitters.
Tulsa broke through with two runs in the second. Aidan Nagle and Alec Sanchez opened with singles. Max Hewitt's sharp single drove in Nagle. Jaden Brown flared a single to load the bases.
After Ryan Cash struck out looking, Cam Chick's infield hit scored Sanchez. O'Guinn, however, was called out on a borderline 3-2 pitch and Jordan Wiley blooped out.
SOD SQUAD 4, DRILLERS 3
Amarillo SS;000;102;000;1;--;4;9;0
Tulsa;020;000;001;0;--;3;12;0
Suddreth, Jones (5), Miller (8), Hurst (9) and Rozenblum; Winquest, Crowley (3), Tulloch (6), Maxwell (10) and Hewitt, Gibson (7), Torres (8). W -- Miller; L -- Tulloch. HR -- Tulsa: Cabbiness. RBIs -- Amarillo SS: Williams 2, Toups; Tulsa; Cabbiness, Hewitt, Chick. T -- 3:44. A -- 2,180.