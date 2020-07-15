Tulsa Drillers left-hander Garrett Crowley is a New York native and had never been to Oklahoma before arriving last month for the Texas Collegiate League season.
Oklahoma has been a little different than he expected.
“I thought there would be more fields everywhere, but I like it here a lot,” Crowley said. “The heat I wasn’t really expecting. I knew it was going to be hot, but the heat really hits differently here.”
Crowley has been thriving in the Tulsa heat as all three of his Drillers starts have been at home at ONEOK Field.
On Wednesday night, he had his best outing with the Drillers as he tossed four shutout innings in a 2-1 loss to the Amarillo Sod Dogs.
The 6-foot-4 Crowley is making a smooth transition to the starting rotation after being used as a reliever the past two seasons at Fordham.
“Starting is new for me. Going from the windup is something I didn’t really do at Fordham, but I’m feeling really comfortable on the mound with it,” Crowley said. “I’m just going out there and doing my thing.
“I feel like I’ve been doing good attacking hitters — that’s my mindset going out there.”
Crowley allowed two hits, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.
Last summer, he pitched for Shelter Island in the Hamptons Collegiate League.
“I really grew a lot last summer, and I just focus on growing as an athlete and a man,” said Crowley, who had five starts in the HCL.
Bethune-Cookman third baseman Enrique Porchas was the 9-5 Sod Dogs’ standout for the second consecutive night as he had a single that drove in the second run and also made a game-saving defensive play.
Broken Arrow graduate Mack Chambers was 2-for-3 and scored the first run.
The game was scoreless through seven innings.
Chambers ignited the winning outrburst in the eighth as he drew a walk from former Seminole State teammate Javier Ramos (1-1) and moved to second on a wild pitch. Eduardo Acosta’s groundout advanced Chambers to third.
Matthew Garcia, a switch-hitter, greeted lefty reliever Austin Teel with a line-drive single to right field that drove in Chambers for a 1-0 lead.
Teel walked the next two batters and Porchas followed with an RBI single. Porchas leads the TCL with 19 RBIs. NOAH alumnus Matt Merrill, in his Drillers debut, retired the next two batters to keep the Drillers down only 2-0.
The Drillers (7-7) nearly tied the game in the bottom of the eighth as they snapped their scoreless streak at 21 innings.
Jaden Brown reached on an infield hit off reliever Nate Jenkins. Jamal O’Guinn followed with an RBI triple into the right-center gap.
However, the Drillers couldn’t score the tying run as Ben Ramirez took a called third strike for the second out. Sod Dogs manager Jimmy Johnson then called on closer Terrell Hudson for the second straight night. Aidan Nagle was robbed of a tying hit as his sharp grounder was snared by the diving Porchas, who threw out the batter by a step.
The Drillers had the tying run at second with one out in the ninth, but Hudson retired Clay Owens and Hueston Morrill on grounders to end the game.
SOD DOGS 2, DRILLERS 1
Amarillo SD 000 000 020 — 2 7 0
Tulsa 000 000 010 — 1 6 0
Hutson, Manley (6), Jenkins (8), Hudson (8) and Pappas; Crowley, Ramos (5), Teel (8), Merrill (8) and Hewitt. W: Manley (1-0). L: Ramos (1-1). Sv: Hudson (1). RBIs: Amarillo SD: Garcia (6), Porchas (19); Tulsa: O’Guinn (10). T: 2:56. A: 1,085.