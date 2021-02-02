Cunningham looks to split the series between two of his former teammates this week, starting with Mike Miles at TCU

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has a chance to go on a revenge tour against his former teammates this week.
Cunningham has competed against a few familiar faces this season, including former AAU teammates Greg Brown, a Texas freshman, and Mike Miles, a TCU freshman.
Cunningham lost the first Big 12 game of his career in a 1-point loss against TCU on Dec. 16. OSU fell three points shy at Texas four days later. The Cowboys have back-to-back games against both schools this week, starting with TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Forth Worth, Texas. OSU hosts the Longhorns at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This week will end a three-game stretch of Cunningham competing against former teammates. He faced his former high school teammate, Moses Moody, in an 81-77 win against Arkansas last week.
“It’s fun because I know those guys are going to compete, and they’re always going to make the game fun,” Cunningham said. “They’re not going to back down from any challenge. They’ve all been playing great at their schools. So being able to reunite and play against them for this year in college, it’s always a good time.”
Both Miles and Cunningham had solid performances in their first matchup. Miles scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting while Cunningham led OSU with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Cowboys held an 8-point lead with 2:21 remaining but never scored another point after that. Cunningham had a chance for a game-winner but missed a fade-away jumper in the final seconds. Miles said last month that getting a chance to play against each other in a Big 12 game was a big moment for both of them.
“Obviously, it wasn’t a regular game, because I was playing against my best friend,” Miles said. “But I’ve played against him a lot. I’ve played against him in practice, so it wasn’t really any difference between the game. Obviously, I was ready to play him, and he was ready to play me. It was a big game for both of us.”
Both programs have taken different paths since that game. The victory at OSU was the second win of a five-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs, but TCU hasn’t won a game since earning its only other conference win at Kansas State on Jan. 2. The Horned Frogs are currently on a five-game losing streak.
The Cowboys have won five of their past seven games, starting with the 82-77 overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 13 at the time and OSU has a top-10 win against a Kansas team that was ranked No. 6.
OSU is ranked No. 24 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and is the first team out of the top 25 in the Associated Press poll. Wins against TCU and No. 6 Texas this week likely would put the Cowboys in the top 25. Kalib Boone credited OSU’s recent success to the team's chemistry. The Cowboys will try to carry that over into these next two rematches.
“I think the most important thing right now is we’re playing with no regrets,” Boone said. “We’re playing with a lot of energy and a lot of care for one another. …It’s just a brotherhood, and that’s why these games have been a lot better than they were before. Every game we get closer and closer and the bond just grows.”