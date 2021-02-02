Cunningham looks to split the series between two of his former teammates this week, starting with Mike Miles at TCU

The Cowboys held an 8-point lead with 2:21 remaining but never scored another point after that. Cunningham had a chance for a game-winner but missed a fade-away jumper in the final seconds. Miles said last month that getting a chance to play against each other in a Big 12 game was a big moment for both of them.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a regular game, because I was playing against my best friend,” Miles said. “But I’ve played against him a lot. I’ve played against him in practice, so it wasn’t really any difference between the game. Obviously, I was ready to play him, and he was ready to play me. It was a big game for both of us.”

Both programs have taken different paths since that game. The victory at OSU was the second win of a five-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs, but TCU hasn’t won a game since earning its only other conference win at Kansas State on Jan. 2. The Horned Frogs are currently on a five-game losing streak.

The Cowboys have won five of their past seven games, starting with the 82-77 overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 13 at the time and OSU has a top-10 win against a Kansas team that was ranked No. 6.