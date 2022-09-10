Cowboy defensive line dominant in 34-17 win over Arizona State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s defensive line was dominant Saturday night, propelling the 11th-ranked Cowboys to a 34-17 victory against Arizona State.

In front of a rain-soaked, near-capacity crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium, defensive ends Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy, Collin Oliver and Trace Ford took turns making game-changing plays to help deliver a 10th consecutive win at home.

“It kind of looked like our team last year, a little bit,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and made plays.”

A pivotal play came in the second quarter when the Sun Devils threatened to seize momentum. On third-and-1, running back X Valladay was stopped for a 2-yard loss and Martin forced a fumble that Lacy recovered.

With excellent field position, the Cowboys scored a touchdown as part of 17 unanswered points after falling behind 3-0.

“That fumble got us going,” Gundy said. “We were struggling.”

Martin produced two quarterback hurries on the same fourth-quarter drive to force a punt and Ford recorded two pass breakups and a hurry while Oliver had four tackles, including a sack. The interior linemen also were disruptive.

“Those guys have to continue to make plays like that,” Gundy said. “That’s what we need.”

Arizona State was held to 354 yards, an improved defensive effort following the season opener in which the Cowboys (2-0) gave up 564 yards and 44 points.

“We were better, obviously,” Gundy said. “We had two or three mental errors in the first half and they had big gains. … I’m pleased with where we are. We’ve got a ways to go, but I’m pleased with the strides we made from that game to this game.”