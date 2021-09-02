College GameDay: TU stumbles its way to opening loss

Shamari Brooks, returning from an injury that sidelined him for all of last season, got going on a drive late in the fourth quarter that was promising until a teammate’s fumble went through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

“It’s a new year, new faces in there,” Montgomery said. “Offense is about timing and rhythm and jelling. I’m not taking anything away from UC Davis, but I felt like most of the time it was us stopping us and not the other way around.”

The lauded Hurricane defense was picked apart, down three starters as a result of suspensions handed down by the university because of their involvement in the Armed Forces Bowl brawl with Mississippi State in December. With those players out, TU was out of sorts, constantly rotating personnel in search of better options.

UC Davis, coached by veteran Dan Hawkins, was impressive from the start, producing a touchdown on the opening drive. Aggies quarterback Hunter Rodrigues was nearly unflappable in a career-best outing, completing 28-of-35 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.

“We could have done a few things better to make his stats a little less than what they were,” safety Kendarin Ray said, “but we’ll put that game behind us and focus on the next one.”