College football rankings: Clemson, Alabama again are on top

1. Clemson
Clemson has one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Trevor Lawrence, and returns its all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne, which should give the Tigers a solid chance at running the table.
2. Alabama
The Crimson Tide need to replace quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but head coach Nick Saban has created one of the most powerful programs in college football.
3. Georgia
Georgia lost a lot of talent from last season, but its stellar recruiting the past few years should keep the Bulldogs afloat.
4. Oklahoma
The Sooners are without their Heisman finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts, but coach Lincoln Riley will help develop redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler into the QB they need.
5. Florida
Florida’s only two losses last year were against LSU and Georgia. The Gators' road to the SEC championship game goes through Georgia, whom they play on Nov. 7.
6. LSU
It will be hard for LSU to duplicate last year’s championship run after losing several players and multiple coaches, but expect the Tigers to still be a top-10 team.
7. Auburn
Auburn’s regular-season losses to LSU, Florida and Georgia were all winnable games and a little luck could help Auburn win the tight ones this year.
8. Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s 45-14 blowout loss to Michigan was the downfall to last year’s 11-2 season. The Fighting Irish need to avoid those performances if they want to be included in the playoff conversation.
9. Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have the offensive weapons they need to compete at a high level but will need to get past Oklahoma if they want to be viewed as an elite team.
10. Texas
Texas grossly underachieved last season, but the Longhorns have bought in on senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s ability to get the job done.
11. Texas A&M
Texas A&M is returning most of its key players in Jimbo Fisher’s third year as head coach and should be able to compete with some of the high-ranked opponents on this year’s schedule.
12. North Carolina
Coach Mack Brown led the Tar Heels to their first winning season since 2016 and hopes to win even more games in his second year.
13. UCF
All three of UCF’s losses last year were by three points or fewer. The Knights will try to turn those close games into wins this year.
14. Cincinnati
Cincinnati has won 11 games in each of the past two seasons.
15. Memphis
Ryan Silverfield is entering his first year as the Memphis head coach after acquiring the role ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Penn State last season.
16. Iowa State
Four of Iowa State’s six losses last season were by seven points or fewer.
17. Tennessee
Tennessee lost five of its first seven games last season but found its stride by winning its final six games. The Volunteers will try to ride that momentum into the 2020 season.
18. Virginia Tech
The Hokies have 18 returning starters in coach Justin Fuente’s fifth season.
19. Appalachian State
Appalachian State is on its third head coach in three years, but that hasn’t stopped the Mountaineers from playing at a high level.
20. Miami
Miami had a disappointing 6-7 season last year, but the Hurricanes are hopeful new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee can help put a more productive attack on the field.
TOP 5 SCHOOLS NOT PLAYING THIS FALL
1. Ohio State
Quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to lead the Buckeyes on a national championship run before the Big Ten decided to cancel the fall season. Ohio State was ranked No. 2 on the AP preseason poll.
2. Penn State
Penn State was looking to build on its 11-2 record from last year and was ranked No. 7 in the AP preseason poll.
3. Oregon
Oregon may have been in the playoff conversation last year if it wasn’t for a three-point loss to Arizona State. The Ducks were No. 9 in the AP preseason poll.
4. Wisconsin
The Badgers went 10-4 last year and were ranked No. 12 in this year’s AP preseason poll. Wisconsin will have to wait a little longer for another shot at the Big Ten title.
5. USC
USC went 8-5 last year and was ranked No. 17 in this year’s AP preseason poll.
