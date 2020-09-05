College football rankings: Clemson, Alabama again are on top

7. Auburn

Auburn’s regular-season losses to LSU, Florida and Georgia were all winnable games and a little luck could help Auburn win the tight ones this year.

8. Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s 45-14 blowout loss to Michigan was the downfall to last year’s 11-2 season. The Fighting Irish need to avoid those performances if they want to be included in the playoff conversation.

9. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have the offensive weapons they need to compete at a high level but will need to get past Oklahoma if they want to be viewed as an elite team.

10. Texas

Texas grossly underachieved last season, but the Longhorns have bought in on senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s ability to get the job done.

11. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is returning most of its key players in Jimbo Fisher’s third year as head coach and should be able to compete with some of the high-ranked opponents on this year’s schedule.

12. North Carolina