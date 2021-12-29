Clemson tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney became the sixth-fastest coach in college football history to reach 150 wins. He gave the credit to his players following the No. 19 Tigers' 20-13 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

"This team's journey was full of adversity and we probably had more adversity this year than the last seven combined," said Swinney, who became just the third coach to win at least 150 games in fewer than 15 seasons. "What made it great was how everybody in the whole program, the thing that never flinched was the leadership.

"This was a complete program effort. … What made this team special was because they didn't make excuses."

Clemson (10-3) won its sixth straight game to reach 10 victories for an 11th consecutive season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer streaks.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich was named the game's MVP after returning an interception 18 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and swatting the ball out of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's hands in the final minute to preserve the victory.