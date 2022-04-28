Brent Venables has had 'around 80' exit interviews with players following spring football game

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has had around 80 exit interviews with players following Saturday’s spring football game.

“We’re blowing and going,” Venables said. “So it’s been really cool for me.”

It’s been a chance for the OU coach to have one-on-one talks with his roster.

What’s that been like?

“It's an opportunity for me to hug their neck and let them know how much I appreciate them. So many of them are proud of the improvement that they've made in the different areas,” Venables said.

“Maybe it's academically, maybe it's emotionally, just maturing. It's a fun time for me to be able to sit back reflect the 4½ months, maybe some of our first conversations to where we're at now and again, just the maturation that's taken place and to get their thoughts and get a ton of feedback.”

Wide receiver Cody Jackson announced this week that he has entered the transfer portal.

Will OU have more additions or departures?

“That’s a possibility. There’s going to be a lot of portal movement. Whether or not Oklahoma’s involved, we’ll find out.”

Watching the NFL Draft

Venables called himself a football junkie who loves monitoring the NFL Draft, which began on Thursday night.

“It’s that moment of rawness and authenticity where you see the families and see the players who have worked their entire life from a football and dreaming standpoint,” the OU coach said. “This is the epitome of it when they are drafted. You get your popcorn and watch from home. There can’t be better reality TV than the NFL Draft.”

Venables expects continuation of success this week.

“We have a tradition of excellence at Oklahoma. This program has given so much to the game of football,” Venables said. “From a historical standpoint, I think 14 straight years that Oklahoma has had four-plus players drafted, the longest streak in college football, and if things go like most people predict, this will be 15 straight years.”

Amarillo by morning

This was the first of seven stops for the OU Coaches Caravan.

The next stops will be in Amarillo, Texas (May 10), Duncan (May 12), Houston (May 17), Dallas (May 19), Wichita (May 24) and Oklahoma City (May 26).

“This is the first of seven events, like everybody knows,” Venables said upon his arrival. “Tulsa's always been great for the Sooners and our university and both academically, athletically and just for our total university, so this'll be a fun night.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

