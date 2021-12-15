Bob Stoops says he isn't a fan of players opting out of bowl

NORMAN — Bob Stoops admitted his whistle is still a little rusty. He’s been Oklahoma’s interim head coach for 18 days, but the actual coaching part has been rare.
The 16th-ranked Sooners, who face No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, practiced just once in that time frame.
“Everyone was gone recruiting that week,” Stoops said.
“We got back on the weekend and we had a practice just to stretch their legs out and let them do what they love to do, which is play ball.”
That practice was Saturday. For the rest of this week, the players will focus on finals. Practices will resume this weekend.
New OU coach Brent Venables hasn’t filled out his staff, but Stoops said no new members will be on-the-field coaches in bowl preparation or against the Ducks.
OU has its coaching staff set for the bowl game. Stoops already announced inside receivers coach Cale Gundy will serve as offensive coordinator for the game. Linebackers coach Brian Odom, who has already announced he will join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC, will serve as defensive coordinator.
Stoops also said defensive ends/outside linebackers Jamar Cain, who will join Riley at USC and defensive tackles coach Calvin Thibodeaux, who has accepted the same position with SMU, will coach for the Sooners against the Ducks.
“I appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain for coming back to help our guys finish,” Stoops said. “They've been in the office working on a game plan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win. So I appreciate that.”
Defense is where OU’s coaching staff is in flux. Gundy, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, running backs coach DeMarco Murray and fullbacks/tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley were all retained by Venables.
The defensive staff is where Venables is starting anew. Former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and cornerbacks Roy Manning already joined Riley and won’t be returning.
Graduate assistant coaches and analysts will fill in as assistants through the bowl game. Ty Darlington will be quarterbacks coach, and Connor McQueen will work with receivers. Parker Henry will work with the secondary.
There will be some obvious changes since OU's Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27. Former starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner have already announced they are transferring to South Carolina. Receiver Jaden Haselwood is leaving for Arkansas.
Players opting to end their collegiate careers hit the defense. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and inside linebacker Brian Asamoah all declared for the NFL Draft and announced won't play in the bowl game.
Stoops admitted he isn’t a fan of the decisions.
“I understand, maybe, if you’re not in a top-tier bowl game, and you’re a top-5, 10, 15 pick. I can somewhat see that. A lot of these guys aren’t,” Stoops said. “The bottom line is, you can improve your draft stock. This is going to be the deepest draft there’s ever been, because of COVID and all. So that being said, you got an opportunity to improve and show on tape the quality of play and the quality of player you are, I think it helps you. It also tells something to the people drafting, how much you value playing and winning, and when you don’t, if you think it doesn’t matter to them, it does.”
As far as more potential opt-outs, Stoops doesn’t think any more are coming.
“So far that’s the way it’s been, yes. Our guys have been at practice, they’ve been at lifting and running, other than the few you know about. Hopefully, it remains that way. There’s value in finishing, not only for the program, for your teammates, for yourself.”