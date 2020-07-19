Bixby graduate Breydon Daniel has given the Tulsa Drillers’ offense a boost since joining the team last week.
On Sunday night, Daniel had a key two-run single that helped propel the Drillers to an 11-0 victory over the Texarkana Twins in a Texas Collegiate League game at ONEOK Field.
Southern Cal lefty John Beller (2-1) combined with three relievers on a two-hitter that included 15 strikeouts.
The Drillers (11-7), who moved into a tie for the TCL North Division lead with the Amarillo Sod Dogs, completed their first series sweep of the season. In those three games — Daniel’s first starts with the Drillers — he went 5-for-9 with six RBIs. He had two RBIs in each game against the Twins (4-14).
Daniel, whose father Michael played for Oklahoma State and in pro baseball, had been hoping for a call to play for the Drillers or another summer league team. He received it last Tuesday. Drillers manager Tom Holliday coached at OSU when Daniel’s dad played there. Breydon Daniel also had taken lessons in the past with Drillers coach Randy Whisler.
“I thought it would be cool to play here, obviously I need to play somewhere, so why not play for the home team and I was excited to get the call. This has been good to get out and do something,” said Daniel, whose college season at Kentucky was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had been sitting at my house just hitting and running on my own and it’s good to play baseball again.
”I have a cage in my backyard where I’ve been hitting every day with my dad and brother. I hadn’t seen live pitching obviously but I’ve been able to maintain my strength and stay in shape.”
Tulsa’s offense was struggling with only 14 runs in a five-game stretch before their current four-game winning streak that has included 36 runs.
Daniel, an outfielder, was a starter the past two seasons with Kentucky, but is transferring to Oklahoma for next season. His two-run base hit was the key hit in a six-run outburst that made it 8-0 in the second.
Texarkana’s Brett Russell (1-1) of Seminole State, who had pitched four hitless shutout innings in his previous start, issued two walks to open the second. Nebraska’s Cam Chick followed with a single. One out later, a pair of walks forced in two runs. With two outs, Daniel lined a two-run single.
Tulsa’s last two runs in the second came when right fielder Dillon Lifrieri dropped Jaden Brown’s fly ball and then committed a throwing error.
Chick, who had three hits, set the tone for the offense when he led off the game with a double into the right-field corner and scored when Oklahoma State’s Max Hewitt lined a single that skipped underneath the glove of center fielder Jake Slunder. Hewitt advanced to third on a single by Lewis and Clark’s Aidan Nagle and scored on a wild pitch.
Hewitt’s two-run single in the third increased the lead to 10-0 as he drove in Lamar’s Ben MacNaughton, who was hit by a pitch, and Chick, who doubled off the left-field wall.
That was more than enough runs for Drillers pitchers. Beller (2-1) allowed one hit and one walk as he struck out four in three innings. Former NOAH pitcher Matt Merrill, in his second Drillers appearance, struck out seven as he retired nine of 10 batters. USAO’s Colton Williams and North Carolina Central’s Austin Vernon combined to retire the last nine batters.
DRILLERS 11, TWINS 0
Texarkana 000 000 000— 0 2 3
Tulsa 262 001 00x— 11 9 0
Russell, Sioson (2), Bowman (5), Fokkema (6) and Brayden Rodden; Beller, Merrill (4), Williams (7), Vernon (9) and Hewitt, Torres (6). W — Beller (2-1). L — Russell (1-1). RBIs — Tulsa: Daniel 2 (6), Hewitt 2 (6), Nagle (8), Owens (2), MacNaughton. T — 3:00. A — 1,197.
