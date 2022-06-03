Big 12 announces record $42.6 million per-school distribution to conclude spring meetings

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference will distribute $42.6 million per membership institution this year, league commissioner Bob Bowlsby and league board chair/Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec announced Friday at the close of the conference’s spring meetings.

“That’s a 20% increase from last year’s distribution and a nine-percent distribution from pre-pandemic levels,” Schovanec said.

“A record for the league,” Bowlsby declared.

“That’s very positive news,” Schovanec added. “We find ourselves in a very strong position today.”

And while Bowlsby projects that distribution to grow between now and the end of the Big 12’s current media contract with ESPN and FOX in 2025 — he estimated the distribution could approach the $50 million mark the final year of that deal — what remains to be determined is how Oklahoma’s and Texas’ departures to the SEC will affect the Big 12’s next media package.

Bowlsby and Scholvanec both sounded bullish on the outlook.

“We’re doing what we have to do to compete at a high level to draw attention,” Bowlsby said while referencing recent Big 12 successes in football bowl games, NCAA basketball championships and spring pursuits ranging from the Women’s College World Series to the NCAA golf championships.

Bowlsby also cautioned: “Your TV rights are only worth what anybody will pay for them.”

Also addressed Friday was the timeline to replace the retiring Bowlsby as commissioner.

“Our goal is to announced a new commissioner at football media days,” Schovanec said of the July 13-14 event at AT&T Stadium. “We feel we are on track to do that.”

Bowlsby said change is coming to the Big 12 basketball tournaments in Kansas City, with the women’s tournament moving from Municipal Auditorium to the T-Mobile Center, site of the men’s tournament, beginning in 2024. The women’s tournament will take place the week before the men’s event, meaning Kansas City basketball fans could conceivably attend games downtown for 10 straight days.

Bowlsby said the league’s contract with Kansas City for the two tournaments has been extended through 2027.

One note for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State golf fans — Bowlsby said that ESPN+ will carry the Big 12 golf championships beginning next spring, meaning one of the last Big 12 championships without a TV outlet will finally get one.

There was no announced change on membership timelines Friday.

BYU is coming aboard beginning in the fall of ’23. Bowlsby called the prospect of Houston, Cincinnati and UCF joining that same time “aspirational.” If the three American Athletic Conference members can’t extricate themselves before then, they’ll all be Big 12 members by the fall of ’24.

OU and Texas remain on course for a July 1, 2025, departure for the SEC, at least until someone from either university officially says otherwise.

“It would be premature to even speculate how that might play out,” Schovanec said.

May 12 video: OU's Patty Gasso previews Big 12 softball tournament; talks ESPN+ deal and postseason momentum

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.