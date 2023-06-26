As the countdown to the opening tip-off for the 2023-24 season progresses, Tulsa’s basketball roster continues to fill out.

On Monday afternoon, it expanded further as TU garnered its eighth transfer of its 2023 class with the addition of former St. John’s center, Mohamed Keita.

A graduate of the NBA Global Prep Academy, Keita stands at 7-foot-1, weighing 220 pounds.

Due to injury, Keita only appeared in seven games his true freshman season with the Red Storm, scoring only four points for an average of 0.9 per game.

“We’re extremely excited that (Keita) is joining us here at the University of Tulsa,” TU coach Eric Konkol said in a press release regarding Keita’s commitment. “He has tremendous size and length and can provide us rim protection with his shot-blocking and rebounding.

“We are very excited about the impact Mo can make in this program and the potential to continue to grow.”

Keita’s transfer brings the Golden Hurricane’s transfer portal commitment total to six, featuring Louisiana Tech products Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis, Isaiah Barnes (Michigan), Chauncey Gibbons (Clemson) and PJ Haggerty (TCU). Junior college transfers Jared Garcia and Carlous Williams compiled the remainder of the list.

Keita, a soon-to-be redshirt freshman, will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa basketball transfer class:

RS-FR Mohamed Keita (Saint John’s): Center

GR Cobe Williams (Louisiana Tech): Combo Guard

GR Keaston Willis (Louisiana Tech): Shooting Guard

RS-SO Isaiah Barnes (Michigan): Small Forward

RS-FR PJ Haggerty (TCU): Shooting Guard

RS-FR Chauncey Gibbons (Clemson): Shooting Guard

JR Carlous Williams (Pearl River CC): Power Forward

JR Jared Garcia (Salt Lake CC): Power Forward