As Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Draft concluded, 12 total local college prospects were selected through all 20 rounds.

Three more were taken Tuesday afternoon, along with one transfer portal commit to a local program. OSU finished with six total draftees. ORU placed second with four, while OU produced one.

Below is the full slate of local prospects selected in the final day of this year’s MLB draft.

Dakota Harris (SS, OU): Round 11, Pick 335 (St. Louis Cardinals)

Harris, the lone Sooner drafted this year, was the initial local prospect to be taken Tuesday.

In one season at OU, Harris posted a .328 batting average, seven home runs and 48 RBI. He transferred to Norman after spending his first two seasons of college baseball at Polk State College.

Defensively, Harris displayed consistent ability to cover his territory well, only committing seven errors in the field.

Ethan Bosacker (RHP, OSU Transfer): Round 13, Pick 379 (Kansas City Royals)

While not officially an OSU prospect, the former Xavier ace pitcher was a coveted recruit out of the transfer portal – garnering interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia, recent College World Series runner-up Florida and others.

Bosacker posted a 3.49 ERA with the Musketeers in 2023, striking out 101 batters faced and held a .230 opposing batting average through 98 innings pitched and 16 starts. He missed 2022 due to Tommy John surgery rehab, however, posted a 3.34 ERA through 62 innings pitched and 10 starts.

With the likely loss of ace pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown and two-way star Nolan McLean – who emerged as a late starter for the Cowboys – it makes Bosacker’s impending decision all the more paramount for OSU.

Isaac Stebens (RHP, OSU): Round 16, Pick 487 (Boston Red Sox)

Stebens emerged in the infancy stages of Big 12 conference play as one of OSU’s go-to arms in pivotal scenarios. When the team’s original closer, Nolan McLean missed time due to injury, Stebens meshed into the role relatively unscathed. His 2.80 ERA and 85 strikeouts earned him All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

The Stillwater native and former Cowley County Junior College transfer covets his wipeout sinker, which recorded a 33.5% strikeout rate in 2023.

Mac McCroskey (SS, ORU): Round 20, Pick 594 (Los Angeles Angels)

McCroskey finalized a four-man draft class for the Golden Eagles this year after a trip to the program’s first College World Series appearance since 1978.

McCroskey batted .311 for ORU this past season, hitting 14 home runs – the second highest total on the roster – and 64 RBI. His superb defense in the field earned him the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Award. McCroskey committed just nine errors while scoring a .969 fielding percentage.