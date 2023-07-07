Carroll Willis makes an effort to text his grandson, Keaston once a week.

Sometimes it’s as simple as congratulating him on a superb performance on the basketball court. Carroll said he is fortunate to have been accustomed to watching so many. However, primarily it will pertain to his eagerness to uncover Keaston’s return to his backyard pond, entrenched within his hometown of Sulpher Springs, Texas.

Why? Because Carroll finds joy in preparing a grand homecoming for his longtime fishing partner. It’s something he often looks forward to, even when he hasn’t been tipped on it.

Keaston, a senior shooting guard for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, embraces life as a student-athlete and being able to play a sport he has been part of for so long. But when he’s not sporting a basketball jersey or recording highlight-reel plays for his team, he often finds himself reminiscing of the countless memories he has made grasping a fishing pole alongside his grandfather.

“I’ll tell my teammates why I’m missing it and they’ll be like, ‘Boy, what?’” Keaston said with a laugh. “It’s kind of funny. I mean, it’s almost the same reaction everywhere I go.

"I guess fishing isn’t really a common side gig for a basketball player. But I mean, I really don’t consider myself to be your average one, per se.”

The duo’s fishing adventures date back to Keaston’s fifth birthday.

Carroll vividly remembers leading his grandson on his inaugural fishing retreat that day, teaching him the proper techniques behind setting a hook and adorning it with bait.

“A lot of bait is good, but too much is bad,” Carroll told him.

To his astonishment, Keaston was unerringly doing so with minimal assistance within the first hour.

“I had to help him cast the line a little,” Carroll admitted. “But it’s like he was a natural at it right away. He took an immediate interest in it and I knew we had something set.”

Initially, the adolescent Keaston would struggle to put his caught fish back into the pond – usually mudcats (mud catfish) – which didn’t come as a surprise to his grandfather. Carroll said he frequently jokes with Keaston on their modern trips, asking him if he intends to toy with his catches or throw them back into the water.

But by the day’s end, he showed flashes of a proper fisherman.

On the ensuing trip, Carroll said Keaston caught almost three times as many fish as he had during his initial outing. The two gradually formed a fishing rivalry with each other. The criteria now involve a mixture of the most fish caught with the most voguish. Admittedly, Keaston claims victory nearly every trip.

“He’s a competitive little feller,” Carroll said. “He knows where the good ones are at. He’ll catch like 50 fish in a 45-minute span. It’s amazing to watch.”

The two continued these adventures through Keaston’s high school days. Even after a pivotal game or tournament, Keaston would make his way to Carroll’s house, usually ending in another fishing trip.

“It was my pride and joy,” Carroll said. “I didn’t care how much or how often we would do it. I’d love taking that boy fishing.”

Keaston began his college basketball career at Incarnate Word, where he struggled to garner significant practice reps in the infancy stages of his true freshman year.

The competitive persona Carroll saw in his backyard ponds was emulated on the basketball court, despite sparse playing time.

“I could tell Keaston was frustrated,” Carroll said. “He’d say, '(grandpa) I don’t know what else to do.’

“It left a dent in my own heart, to be honest, and I could only do so much to help him.”

Frustration and exasperation flooded Keaston’s mind. He couldn’t grasp the reasoning behind his coaches’ decisions to exclude him from certain team drills. The coaching staff even pondered with the idea of redshirting Keaston, which he said in return infuriated him “beyond measures.”

One day, his former teammate, Augustine Ene pulled him aside in the team locker room before practice.

His teammate’s blunt facial expression caught his attention. Ene, who had served as a mentor for the then-first-year player, had conversed with the coaching staff regarding Keaston’s status on the team.

“They didn’t tell me much,” Ene explained. “But you’re gonna have to step up your game. That’s all you can really do right now.”

Ene had seen the potential and upside Keaston withheld. He made sure to compliment Keaston in practices.

Keaston took his veteran teammate’s words to heart. Shortly after, he began to surge on the basketball court. He played in the final two minutes of the Cardinals’ 2019-20 season opener at Missouri – an eventual 82-42 loss. However, he took advantage of every opportunity he attained moving forward, eventually elevating himself within the team’s pecking order.

“I try to see the good in certain things,” Keaston said. “But I use moments like that to drive me. It kind of reminds me how far I’ve come.”

By season’s end, he averaged 13.3 points per game. He followed with a 18.9 average his sophomore season (2020-21) before departing to Ruston, Louisiana ahead of his junior year.

In his lone season at Louisiana Tech under coach Eric Konkol, Keaston thrived. He shot 40.7% from the court, averaged 12.1 points per game and served as a go-to piece in pivotal situations for the Bulldogs, alongside teammate Cobe Williams.

"(Keaston) is a special player," Konkol said. "His role changed from having to score and shoot as much as he could, to adapt more to our play style (at Louisiana Tech). But it didn't bother him at all. He still flourished.

"That says a lot about a kid."

A successful 2022-23 campaign with the Bulldogs gave Konkol -- who had since taken the head coaching job at Tulsa -- no afterthought in extending an offer to Keaston once his name appeared in the transfer portal.

"(Keaston) committed on (my) initial first phone call with him after he entered (the transfer portal)," Konkol said with a laugh. "He didn't even need a visit. He told me, 'Coach I'm ready.'"

This year, Keaston and Williams once again don the same jersey. This time at TU, where they hope to lead the Golden Hurricane past a 5-25 campaign a season ago.

The fishing trips have been far less recurrent. Still, the two find time to embark on one at a feasible time. When they do, both said it feels like a full circle moment, as the bevy of pleasant memories from the early days flood their minds, reminding them of where it all started.

Now, a significant opportunity awaits Keaston -- one he doesn't intend on squandering.

"Keaston, I think can be too humble for his own good," Carroll said. "But once he finds that out, he can play anywhere, with anybody in the country. I've said, he has a prime opportunity in front of him (at Tulsa). Now, it's just a matter of making the most of it."