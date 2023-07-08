Where do OSU baseball prospects stand ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft?

That remains the lingering question ahead of Sunday evening, when commissioner Rob Manfred will stand in front of his respective lectern at Lumen Field, announcing the first overall pick.

Last year, the Cowboys produced nine draftees, tied for the third most among Division I programs. This year there likely won’t be as many, yet still a reasonable amount.

Redshirt sophomore righty pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown will attend the draft in-person, likely insinuating an expectation to be selected fairly early.

Two OSU players — including Watts-Brown — appeared in The Athletic’s Keith Law’s latest “Top 100 prospects” list, while three appeared in MLB.com’s most recent “Top 250” prospect list.

The question is; when will they be selected?

Juaron Watts-Brown (RHP): Keith Law: No. 54 overall prospect

“Watts-Brown transferred from Long Beach State to Stillwater for his redshirt sophomore year, and ended up having a worse year across the board with the move away from pitcher-friendly Blair Field to the more competitive Big 12. His out pitch is a tight 83-86 mph slider that at its best has late tilt and that he can throw for a strike or extend for a chase, although the pitch wasn’t as consistent this year start to start or even within outings, and it can lose some bite when it’s more 81-82 mph, which I’ve seen tagged as a curveball but looks like a bad version of the slider. His fastball held around 91-93 mph this year and he didn’t throw it for strikes anywhere near as often as he should, as it’s a four-seamer without a ton of life and isn’t going to miss bats or get huge chase rates. He has a changeup but barely uses it, getting lefties with the fastball/slider instead this year; there’s nothing wrong with the changeup and it might be an average pitch if he just uses it more and develops his feel for it. He’s a very good athlete who hurt his shoulder as a high school quarterback, so there’s hope he can gain some velocity and command with different coaching. There’s starter upside here but the higher probability is that he ends up in relief because he has just the one effective pitch.”

MLB.com: No. 67 overall prospect

“(Watts-Brown) starred in the Cape Cod League during the summer before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he led the Big 12 Conference in strikeouts (124) and strikeout rate (13.6) despite an up-and-down spring.

“Watts-Brown’s best weapon is a plus 83-86 slider that he commands better than his other offerings, showing the ability to get swings and misses in and out of the strike zone. His fastball parks at 90-93 mph and tops out at 96 with decent running action, but it’s fairly ordinary in terms of velocity and life and gets hit harder than any of his pitches. He also employs a solid low-80s curveball with bigger break than his slider and an average mid-80s changeup with some fade and tumble. More athletic than physical, Watts-Brown has a slender 6-foot-3 frame and some questions about how well he’ll handle a pro starter’s workload. He shows some feel for pitching and should be able to refine his control and command as he gets more innings. His biggest need is to add some power or movement to his fastball so he can keep it off barrels.”

Nolan McLean (OF/IF/RHP): Keith Law: No. 89 overall prospect

“McLean is 94-96 mph in relief with ride and run to the pitch, overpowering hitters with it and his power slider/cutter up to 92 mph. He’s a two-way guy for Oklahoma State with huge raw power but a ton of swing and miss – he had 107 Ks last year, then struck out a third of the time this year in reduced playing time – so his future is much more likely on the mound. The Orioles took him in the third round last year but saw something they didn’t like in his post-draft physical, walking away entirely and giving the money earmarked for him to 17th-rounder Carter Young. McLean would be a project as a starter, and teams will be wary of whatever is in his medicals, but that’s two now pitches and maybe someone who’d move quick as a relief prospect.”

MLB.com: No. 97 overall prospect

“Pro teams believe McLean is a better bet to succeed on the mound, with the upside of a mid-rotation starter or late-inning reliever depending on how much polish he could add if he focused on pitching full-time. He generates power stuff with little effort, running his fastball up to 98 mph with arm-side run and flashing a plus slider in the mid-80s. He also has a solid upper-70s curveball, though his changeup, control and command are all works in progress. McLean would prefer to hit and generates high exit velocities and massive raw power to all fields with a combination of bat speed, strength and leverage. But he needs to rein in his long right-handed swing and overly aggressive approach after setting an NCAA Division I record with 107 strikeouts as a sophomore, when he missed an astounding 44 percent of the pitches he swung at. He’s a well-below-average runner with well-above-average arm strength, and he shifted from third base to center and right field this spring to reduce the stress on his arm.”

Roc Riggio (2B): MLB.com: No. 130 overall prospect

“Riggio’s small stature and swagger are reminiscent of Dustin Pedroia, and he’s similarly aggressive at the plate. He’s doing a better job of managing the strike zone and making contact in 2023, but he’s still looking to drive balls in the air to his pull side. He has a quick left-handed swing, good timing at the plate and more strength than most players listed at 5-foot-9 — ingredients that give him 20-homer power. Riggio has below-average speed but is an opportunistic baserunner. With his lack of quickness and fringy arm strength, he’s an adequate defender at second base; left field might be his only alternative. His desire and work ethic allow him to get the most out of his tools.”