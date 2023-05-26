Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ben Abram grimaced as he retrieved the ball from his catcher and stepped back on the mound.

A pleasant outing through four innings had seemingly altered its course as OU loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth inning. In perhaps the most pivotal moment of OSU’s 8-3 win over OU, Abram collected himself, attempting to remain positive in a stressful situation.

A hit batter scored Sooner center fielder John Spikerman from third, trimming OSU’s lead to four runs. One swing of the bat could tie it. Up came left fielder Kendall Pettis.

“I think I said double play ball to (myself) about 100 times,” Abram said. “That’s the only thing I was thinking about. Making the pitch and getting a double play.”

On the first pitch of the at bat, Pettis made hard contact with the ball, but a leaning snag from Abram robbed him of a potential multi-RBI base hit. The OSU pitcher initiated an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. He pounded his chest in celebration as his emotions spewed on the way to the dugout.

“It was like a miracle, (the double play) happened,” Abram said. “I was like ‘anyway I could get a double play here, I’m gonna do it.’ The baseball gods were shining on me, so I’ll take it.”

In an elimination game featuring the sixth installment of Bedlam baseball this season, capitalizing in pivotal moments was the storyline behind the end result.

With the win, OSU advanced to the Big 12 tournament semifinals for the fourth consecutive time – not counting the shortened 2020 season. The Cowboys will face Texas Tech at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with a win forcing an if-necessary game at 7:30 p.m.

While Abram’s six-inning, three-strikeout outing in which he allowed just one earned run was ideal for OSU, its ability to hit with runners in scoring position was paramount to its win.

The Cowboys (39-17) utilized a five-run bottom of the second inning to provide them a cushion they wouldn’t lose.

First baseman David Mendham jumped on a fastball from OU pitcher Will Carsten, sending it over the left field wall for a three-run opposite-field home run, one of three hits in a five-RBI performance.

“I was really just seeing the ball well,” Mendham said. “I just kept it simple. I was just trying to hit the ball up the middle. I got the first pitch and hit it out. So, (it was) good to get off to a good start like that (and get) early confidence like that.”

An RBI single two at-bats later from second baseman Roc Riggio and a sacrifice fly out from right fielder Carson Benge concluded the bottom of the second for OSU. The Cowboys recorded five base runners that half inning and plated as many runs in return.

OSU scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, and two more in the bottom of the seventh to conclude their scoring.

The Sooners (31-26) struggled in such scenarios. They produced two bases-loaded opportunities and three with multiple runners in scoring position over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. As a result, only three runs were plated in what ended up being the most opportune moments of the game to capitalize.

OU left 10 runners on-base Friday. The Cowboys matched that total, yet, still managed to plate eight runs.

“I thought that was the separator in the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “If we hit with men in scoring position then that makes a big difference in the game.”

OSU’s RPI elevated two spots to No. 18 nationally. The Cowboys hold a 14-12 record against Quad 1 opponents according to Warren Nolan. They were projected as the No. 15 seed in D1Baseball’s latest Field of 64 projections, which will likely change Saturday morning.

Cowboys coach Josh Holliday said postgame he believes his team holds the resume to host a regional, noting the surplus of benefits hosting one would provide.

“It would be wonderful,” Holliday said. “You have your surroundings and for us we have a beautiful place to call home that we’re very fond of. Then (playing) on your home space is something youʼre used to. You know your ballpark, your elements that can benefit the way you play. Hopefully if thatʼs the case 7,000-8,000 screaming fans that are there on your behalf. So, that would be a wonderful thing.”

For the Sooners, the opposite outlook is maintained ahead of the selection show.

In D1Baseball’s latest projection, OU was No. 62 in the 64-team field prior to Friday’s loss. Its RPI currently ranks 40th nationally, holding a 12-13 record against Quad 1 opponents. Simultaneously, four losses to Quad 4 teams have been costly for its postseason resume.

Still, Johnson believes his team’s performances against ranked teams are enough to earn them a bid

Whether it is or not will be on-hold for the next three days, as the Sooners will await their postseason fate Monday.

OSU 8, OU 3

Oklahoma;000;010;200;--;3;10;3

Okla. State;050;001;20x;-;8;8;0

Carsten, Lodes (2), Hitt (5), Weber (6) and Carmichael. Abram, Blake (7), Root (7), Davis (8) and Adkison. W: Abram (8-2). L: Carsten (1-3). T: 3:02. A: 10,745.

